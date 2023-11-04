Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (-18.5) vs. Rutgers | over/under 42.5

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 4 at 12 noon ET

Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: CBS

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

Today at 12 noon ET inside SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes — coached by criminal mastermind Ryan Day — will take on the State University of New Jersey under the direction of former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano.

This past Tuesday, the Buckeyes earned the No. 1 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2023 season. They remain third in both the AP and Coaches polls with three firs place votes in each.

While Rutgers is not included in any of the three major rankings, they are receiving votes in the AP Poll, so they are effectively No. 33 according to the media.

Ohio State and Rutgers have played every year since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014 and the Buckeyes have won each of those contests. The average score in those games has been 53 to 11. Ohio State has failed to score 50 points in just three of those matchups, and in each of those games, they had 49.

Matt’s Prediction: Ohio State 31, Rutgers 6

Kyle McCord: 250 yards passing, 2 touchdowns

TreVeyon Henderson: 125+ yards from scrimmage

Marvin Harrison Jr.: 100+ yards receiving, 1 touchdown

Ohio State defense: less than 200 yards allowed

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.