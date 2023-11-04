Believe it or not, Ohio State fans are feeling pretty good about the team right now

If you are lurking in certain corners of Ohio State Twitter during football games, you know that there is a portion — it’s difficult to judge exactly how large or small — of the fanbase that views this season as a complete and utter disaster and wants everyone fired and/or benched... despite the fact that the Buckeyes are undefeated and ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff Committee.

So, as we enter the final month of the regular season, earlier this week, we wanted to get down to the bottom of just what the bulk of Buckeye Nation was feeling about the team, so we asked that very question in our weekly fan survey.

In addition, we asked what fans thought the outcome would be when the Buckeyes took on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. See what your fellow Buckeye fans had to say in the results below, and feel free to share your opinions in the comments at the bottom of the page.

Question 1: With one month left of the regular season, how are you feeling about the Ohio State team?

Look, I’m not blind, I know that there are elements of this team — especially on offense — that aren’t exactly up to the level of recent seasons, nor where they could or should be. But nonetheless, I am increasingly getting confident in the prospects for this team. It started with the Notre Dame game and the vibe has only increased as each week (and each win) has come.

So, I am with the majority here. There was an “I feel great” option in the initial survey, and while believing that the Buckeyes are in line for a national championship would certainly fall under the “great” category, there are still weaknesses and injury concerns to factor in, so a very solid “I feel good” is where I am at currently.

Question 2: What will the final score be against Rutgers?

As of this writing, the Ohio State Buckeyes are favored by 18.5, so the largest plurality of survey respondents are in line with the Vegas bookmakers, but as I mentioned in the Land-Grant Tailgate Podcast that was released this morning, my prediction falls into that second category where just over a quarter of the Buckeye fans are.

My official prediction is that Ohio State wins 31-6.

Bonus Questions:

Now these two results were not part of the Land-Grant Holy Land survey, but instead were in the national SB Nation Reacts college football questionnaire this week. So, I am just going to leave them here for your perusal.

Couldn’t agree more!

Don’t look now, but there’s an alien marching up the ranks.