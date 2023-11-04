Minnich’s Musings about Ohio State at Rutgers

Before I get too far into my article, props to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Greg Schiano. Ohio State won 35-16 in a game that evoked memories of “three yards and a cloud of dust” for its physicality. This game lived up to what I had anticipated in my prediction article.

Proud of the way this team never stops chopping.



Back to work tomorrow to get better pic.twitter.com/e0dQ8SSHJb — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 4, 2023

One of my Saturday morning rituals is to watch, “Game Time with Ryan Day” on Bally Sports Ohio. Former Ohio State running back Chris “Beanie” Wells made a very astute comment that I agree with on this week’s episode that previewed the Ohio State/Rutgers game, and it was that this is the Rutgers that The Big Ten had hoped for when the Scarlet Knights were invited to join the conference years ago.

Greg Schiano has Rutgers back to being a tough, competitive unit that will make their opponents work the full 60 minutes, and Ohio State certainly did that today in SHI Stadium.

The Ohio State defense is carrying the team

I have said this before, and I will say it again — if someone had told me that the Ohio State defense would be the strength of this year’s team back in August, I would have scoffed in their face. The results speak for themselves, as Ohio State is now 9-0, and the most points Ohio State has given up this season in a game is the 17 points they gave up to Maryland back on Oct. 7.

They are not always pretty, and I understand why Ohio State defensive coaches and players bristle at the suggestion that their unit is a “bend but don’t break” type of defense, but Ohio State’s defense have consistently come up at key moments to decisively swing the momentum to Ohio State. The 93-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jordan Hancock, when Rutgers was leading 9-7 in the third quarter, gave Ohio State back the lead in the game that the Buckeyes never relinquished.

It was definitely reassuring to see linebacker Tommy Eichenberg return to the sideline late in the game, as Ohio State will certainly need Eichenberg’s steady play against their upcoming opponents.

TreVeyon Henderson’s emergence on offense has been crucial

22 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown, while also adding five receptions for 80 yards, was essential for Ohio State’s victory against Rutgers. I will freely admit that I am hoping Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will exercise caution in Henderson’s work load for the upcoming games against Michigan State and Minnesota, as the Buckeyes will definitely need Henderson when they travel up to Ann Arbor at the end of the month.

Henderson’s game today, as well as last week’s game at Wisconsin, are two of the best games he has played as a Buckeye.

The Ohio State special teams are a horror movie

That statement is not meant to disrespect horror movies, but the fake punt that was nowhere close to being successful helped give Rutgers momentum at a time in the game and a location on the field when it made no sense. Parker Fleming is already facing pitchforks and torches from the fans for the poor play of the special teams units, and I suspect Ryan Day will be having some unpleasant conversations with Fleming about what has been getting ever so closer to impacting an Ohio State game in a negative fashion.

Victories are paramount, but a return to health is also critical

Just like last season, Ohio State is experiencing a series of injuries across various position groups. Props to the Ohio State secondary for being able to rise up against Rutgers, despite not having Lathan Ransom, Denzel Burke, and eventually Josh Proctor in the lineup. True freshmen Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Malik Hartford both played significant minutes, and it will bear watching to see if Ryan Day tries to rest Ransom, Burke, and Proctor for the upcoming games against Michigan State and Minnesota.

Ohio State is 9-0, with all of their preseason goals still within reach. Did the Buckeyes play like the No. 1 team in the country today? Not by a long shot, but give credit to the scrappy play of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for that as well. Here’s to a safe return home from New Jersey, and Ohio State can use this week to get healthy for their upcoming night game against the Michigan State Spartans on Nov. 11.