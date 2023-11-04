 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Instant Recap Podcast: Henderson, defense step up as OSU runs away from Rutgers

None of Ohio State’s wins have been all that pretty, but a win is a win when you are chasing a CFP berth.

On LGHL Instant Recap Pods, Land-Grant Holy Land writers break down Ohio State games just minutes after the action ends. They bring you the biggest stats, storylines, and moments of the game before the players make it back to the locker room.

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

It wasn’t always pretty — and none of them have been this season — but not only did the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes get out of Piscataway, New Jersey with a win, but they also got a cover, which we all know that great teams do. The Buckeyes knocked off the Rutgers Scarlet Knights by a score of 35 to 16. The final score does not accurately convey just how close the game was and how much trouble it appeared that OSU was in at different points in the game.

However, the defense and TreVeyon Henderson ended up showing why they are among the best at what they do and turned what was a close, contentious game into the third quarter into a runaway win. On this postgame show, Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba discuss what worked and what didn’t for OSU and get into what Ryan Day and company should do about Kyle McCord.

