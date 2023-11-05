Visiting Locker Room: Trojans Wire talks big women’s basketball opener between USC, Ohio State

Ohio State women's basketball starts a gauntlet of a regular season with a top-25 matchup. To add to the excitement, Las Vegas, Nevada, a place that makes a living off of excitement, hosts the opening of the Buckeyes season.

Before the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 21 USC Trojans, Land-Grant Holy Land reached out to a site that knows the Women of Troy well. Ian Hest writes for USA Today’s Trojans Wire. He answered questions about the work of USC’s head coach and two key players who can cause issues for the scarlet and gray.

Land-Grant Holy Land: Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb took over two seasons ago and now she has USC ranked at the preseason for the first time in 12 years. What’s Gottlieb done in the past two years that have made the Trojans so successful?

Trojans Wire: She hit the gold mine and then recruited the heck out of her program off of it. The Trojans were a year ahead of schedule last year which has exacerbated how special this season could be. Guard Destiny Littleton brought the pedigree. Forwards Rayah Marshall and Kadi Sissoko had the seasons of their lives. The UCLA close losses hinted it was possible, and then the unthinkable happened. A 55-46 win over No. 2 Stanford. That changes programs. Now they have guard Juju Watkins, the consensus overall best freshman in the country, and this program is on a completely different and exciting trajectory.

LGHL: One area of struggle for the Buckeyes over the past two years is strong post presence, and USC definitely has that with Marshall. What makes her so dangerous and has any team really found a secret to stop the forward?

TW: Marshall is all of what you’d want a 6-foot-4 post player in women’s basketball to look like. Powerful, relentless, sure hands, and a work ethic that puts most to shame. One of her biggest strengths is not just the first attempt at a board or a put-back but the second, third, fourth, etc. She’s going to get her boards, but the key to stopping her is those second chance baskets. If you can stop her from the offensive side of the glass, you at least have a chance to mitigate her presence.

LGHL: A lot of the talk around the Trojans this season is the addition of Watkins, the No. 1 ranked freshman in the country. Monday is Watkins’ first NCAA game. What can people expect from the guard?