If This Were A Movie: Like Krampus, Rutgers did not come to give, but to take

Each week, we’ll analyze the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games as well) through the lens of a sports movie. If this game were the next “Remember the Titans,” “Space Jam” or “The Sandlot,” what storylines would keep us talking? What would make us laugh, reach for the box of tissues, or have us on the edge of our seats? Grab your popcorn and get ready for pop culture references, a hint of snark, and a trip back in time to the Blockbuster Video days.

We are entering, as I like to call it, the holiday shoulder season. It’s that special time of year between Halloween and the winter holidays that should be reserved for the celebration of gluttonous feasting but usually winds up being a battle between the “Spooky Season is Not Over” and the “Holly Jolly Time is Here” folks.

I like to celebrate the holiday shoulder season with a specific genre of film — holiday horror. Why not enjoy the best of both worlds during this brief overlap?

It seems, my friends, the currently No. 1-in-the-CFP Ohio State Buckeyes are also fans of holiday horror during the holiday shoulder season, in that they are determined to continue providing us with good scares before we’re allowed to deck the halls with rings and trophies.

This weekend’s game against Rutgers was no exception. While the final score of the game (35-16, OSU) reflects a steady victory, don’t let the numbers fool you: The Buckeyes’ No. 1 ranking was in danger more than once, and I found myself yelling, “Krampus, take me now.”

Now, let’s get one thing straight: This is not the easy-to-beat Rutgers team we’ve seen in recent years. They’ve leveled up, with a competitive defense that can hold its own against the top teams.

But Ohio State is currently the No. 1 team in the country, and in this game? They didn’t look it. They were losing, 9-7, at halftime after Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure intercepted the Buckeyes to set up the final of three second quarter field goals.

Toure’s interception added insult to injury after the Scarlet Knights had already pulled off a trick play on 4th-and-1 from their own 43-yard line.

The Buckeyes seemed to be caught unaware by the Scarlet Knights, much like the Engel family in my favorite holiday horror film “Krampus.”

For those unfamiliar with Krampus, he is—according to Alpine folklore—an anthropomorphic half-demon, half-goat who partners with Santa Claus. Together, the pair go house-to-house on December 6, with Santa Claus leaving gifts and goodies for the nice children and Krampus doling out punishment and pain to the naughty ones to scare them into behaving.

The Engels—a family swimming in dysfunction and discord—learn about Krampus the hard way, when young Max (the family’s lone believer in Santa Claus) tears up his letter to Mr. Kringle after his cousins mock him, declares that he hates his family and throws the pieces of the letter out the window.

The rest of his family, for their part, are content to coast by while simply going through the motions of the holiday, with no real heart in it.

Enter everyone’s favorite holiday demon, Mr. Krampus. The Engels find themselves being hunted and tormented by the Krampus, whose ultimate goal is not to harm the family but to light a fire that inspires Max to rediscover his Christmas spirit.

The Engels and their half-hearted attempt at celebrating the holiday is reminiscent of the Buckeyes against Rutgers. The offense looked lackluster, save for running back TreVeyon Henderson who finished the day with 22 carries, 128 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown, along with 5 receptions for 80 yards through the air.

Even Heisman hopeful Marvin Harrison, Jr. had a relatively quiet day (Harrison finished with 25 yards on 4 receptions, though two of those receptions were touchdowns).

The Scarlet Knights were playing with spirit, and the Buckeyes looked rattled without it until OSU cornerback Jordan Hancock’s 93-yard pick-six helped the Buckeyes remember the reason for the season—the football season, that is.

The Buckeyes led the game from that point on, but the margin of victory wasn’t reflective of the threat Rutgers posed.

While the defense continued to be a dominant force, the OSU offense seemed to need some reminding about what was at stake—in the same way Max and the Engels needed a wake-up call.

Hancock’s momentum-shifting play seemed to work in this game, but the Buckeyes’ No. 1 ranking is in danger and they need to ensure they carry that heart into the remaining games. With the Michigan game looming on the horizon, they must be cautious not to look past their opponents.

Without spoiling how they get there, the Engels do eventually heed the Krampus’ warnings to find themselves a happy ending, but not before they come dangerously close to the alternative.

The Buckeyes, for their part, need to heed the warning of the Scarlet Knights and rediscover their heart, particularly on offense, or their hopes for a magical season could find themselves in the fiery pit of the Krampus.