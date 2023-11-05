Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Good teams win, great teams... probably don’t trail Rutgers at halftime

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck discuss a surprisingly entertaining weekend of college football, air out concerns and disagreements RE: Kyle McCord, praise TreVeyon Henderson, and make quite clear that they can no longer defend the presence or performance of at least one Ohio State position coach.

The hosts kick things off by recapping a wild CFB weekend, highlighted by big-time matchups and several closely contested results. Some national contenders rose to the occasion, while others saw their CFP hopes come to an end.

And in other news, the Ohio State Buckeyes played...

It was not an instant classic, but OSU won and somehow covered against Rutgers. However, the team’s continued struggles and/or lack of progress - plus their mounting injuries - certainly have the Hangout boys concerned.

Will these Buckeyes flip the switch when they really need to? Do they have the ability to? Do they even know where the switch is!?

