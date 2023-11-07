Ohio State makes the cut for five-star center

Ohio State is now 9-0 following a 35-16 victory over Rutgers Saturday. The game was closer than even the score shows, but Ryan Day and the Buckeyes did everything they needed to do to secure the victory. Ohio State will now look to play host to Michigan State in what will be the team’s last night game of the regular season.

Because of this, the majority of the headlines surrounding Ohio State’s football team will focus on the current roster. However, Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff know the importance of recruiting and because of this, the Buckeyes will continue to make recruiting headlines as well.

Five-star center has Ohio State in top four schools

The Ohio State football coaching staff are not the only ones busy recruiting. Chris Holtmann and the men’s basketball team are also constantly looking to bring the nation’s top talents to Columbus.

Holtmann and the men’s basketball Buckeyes are entering their busy season. The team’s regular season tipped off Monday as the Buckeyes played host to Oakland. With the start of the season being the talk of the program, it may have been easy to miss that the team made the cut for one of the nation’s top talents — and he plays a position that has plagued the team in recent history.

Five-star center Jayden Quaintance (Raleigh, NC / Word of God Christian Academy) announced his top four schools Monday, and included Ohio State, Kentucky, Florida and Missouri.

NEWS: 2024 Top-10 prospect Jayden Quaintance is down to four schools and will no longer consider the G-League Ignite pathway, per his coach.



The 16-year-old must complete two years of college before being NBA Draft eligible in 2026.



Story: https://t.co/Qvh1plGEY0 pic.twitter.com/yCM4egK7cO — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 6, 2023

Ohio State has long been recruiting Quaintance, offering him back in May. Since then, the team has done a great job at building a relationship with him. Quaintance then took an official visit with the Buckeyes in September and the visit seems to have gone as well as possible.

Quaintance spoke with Travis Branham of 247Sports last month about the above four schools, as well as the G-League Ignite (who is no longer in consideration) and his visits with them. When talking about Ohio State he had the following to say:

“That visit went well. The whole family came out. It was just fun. I was born and raised in Ohio so that was cool seeing some of the people I knew on the visit. It was a god time, for sure. I got to see the football game, it was nice.”

Quaintance has an interesting recruiting situation as he is just 16-years old. He will need to complete two years of college before being draft eligible for the NBA. In the time of one-and-dones, securing a commitment from Quaintance and knowing he will be with the team for two years is a massive win.

Ohio State is sitting in a good spot with Quaintance, but none of the four teams have really separated themselves from the pack. Additionally, despite already taking all of his official visits, the expectation is for his recruitment to carry out and a decision is not expected anytime soon.

Quaintance is the No. 2 center in the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 7 overall prospect. He is also the No. 1 prospect from North Carolina.

