Silver Bullets Podcast: Rutgers rewind and Michigan State preview

Ohio State concluded its two-game road trip with a 35-16 win over Rutgers that was far more frustrating in the first half than the second. Greg Schiano has a tough, physical football team with a sound defense, and it took Ohio State a minute to figure it out. Despite trailing 9-7 at halftime, the Buckeyes found another gear in the second half after a 93-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jordan Hancock and never trailed again.

We look back at another meh offensive performance, check in on our score predictions, and analyze the game overall. We also checked back on the players we picked to click, and it was not a great night for our selections on the offensive side of the football.

We took our usual walk through the other results around the Big Ten, where there still doesn’t seem to be anyone who wants to hang onto the lead in the B1G West. We thought it might be Nebraska, but apparently not. Iowa is in the driver’s seat now, which usually spells disaster for any team in that position.

Finally, we looked ahead to the Michigan State Spartans, who will visit the Buckeyes on Saturday night. It’s an ultra-rare November night game for the Buckeyes, and hopefully the friendly crowd and fancy alternate uniforms can inspire Ohio State to not play with its food for one week.

We try our hand at predicting the final score and make our selections for the offensive and defensive OSU players that we “pick to click.” Hopefully we did a better job of it this week than we did last time out.

We'll be here with you every week from now until the end of the 2023 Ohio State football season (and then monthly).

