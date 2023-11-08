Ohio State women’s basketball 2023-24 player preview: Eboni Walker

Last season, the Ohio State women’s basketball team added one name in the transfer portal who ended up being a key player in the team’s Elite Eight run. After starting the season on the bench, the Las Vegas, Nevada native received a chance to start and didn’t relinquish it, all the way to Seattle, Washington and the NCAA Tournament regional final.

That forward is Eboni Walker. After playing a specific role last year, she might be used in a different way due to another new transfer.

Name: Eboni Walker

Position: Forward

Class: Graduate senior

High School: Centennial High School (Las Vegas, Nevada)

2022-23 Stats: 4.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, .450 FG%, .000 3FG%, .644 FT%

Last Season

When Walker joined the Buckeyes last season, it was a long time since the former Syracuse Orange forward saw an NCAA game. From the end of November, 2021, Walker missed the remainder of the season in her lone campaign spent in Upstate New York.

So, upon arrival at Ohio State, the forward wasn’t conditioned enough for head coach Kevin McGuff to give out many minutes. Through the end of the 2022 calendar year, Walker didn’t see much of the court against top non-conference or conference teams, but eclipsed the 10-minute mark against the Michigan Wolverines in a sign that she was moving her way into more responsibilities with the team.

On Feb. 8, against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, starting forward Rebeka Mikulášiková suffered an ankle injury that took her out for the rest of the game. From that moment on, Walker was the starting No. 5 role for head coach Kevin McGuff’s Buckeyes.

Almost immediately the individual performances by Walker improved. After averaging 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in the Walker’s first 23 bench appearances, the forward’s first start, in a tough away game against the Indiana Hoosiers, was a sign of her potential. Walker finished the game with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Throughout the end of the season and into the playoffs, Walker averaged 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Of those performances, the biggest moment came in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus.

With the game tied at 69 points a piece, with the North Carolina Tar Heels battling back to try and upset the Buckeyes, Walker’s patience on the court was key in an Ohio State win. On a broken inbound play, Walker held onto position and moved the perimeter, giving enough time and space for guard Jacy Sheldon to receive a Walker pass and hit a midrange jumper at the foul line, like the infamous Michael Jordan shot in the 1989 NBA Playoffs.

Walker had 15 points and seven rebounds in that game, adding another nine rebounds against the UConn Huskies in the Sweet Sixteen.

What to Expect

Walker is an agile and mobile option inside the point. Similar to the energy and movement of former Buckeyes’ forward Tanaya Beacham, Walker increases the intensity of games when she gets onto the court.

While Walker isn’t a scoring machine, she will perform well in the paint and grab rebounds for second chance shots. Her movement also gives the entire offense more mobility in McGuff’s 5-out system. However, Walker won’t hit long-range shots like Mikulášiková is capable of hitting.

Prediction

At first, it felt like Walker was set to compete with Mikulášiková and Michigan State transfer Taiyier Parks. However, at the Buckeyes’ open practice one week before a trip to Las Vegas to face the USC Trojans, Walker wasn’t used in the same capacity as last season.

Instead, Walker came in as a power forward behind Cotie McMahon. It’s a role that better fits Walker, and gives McMahon more time to rest for the longevity of a difficult season, arguably the most difficult schedule Ohio State has seen in years.

With Mikulášiková as the likely starter to begin the year, and the physical Parks coming in behind the Slovakian, expect Walker to enter the game also like Beacham as an impact bench player. Should injury or form fall one of the No. 5 forwards, don’t be surprised to see Walker called back into the lineup more often.

Highlights

These are the kinds of plays Walker will make. With attention going the way of the Buckeyes’ dynamic guards, Walker will get open looks that will end with attacks to the basket. The forward will also try midrange shots but has more impact driving the lane.

Really nice finish off the face-up from Eboni Walker pic.twitter.com/f74bG0Xp7U — Mark Schindler (@MG_Schindler) March 20, 2023

