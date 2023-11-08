You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State basketball non-conference game are you most looking forward to?

Both Ohio State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams kicked off their season on Monday. While the women’s basketball team is looking to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament, the men’s team is just hoping to make it to the “Big Dance” this year. There certainly are lofty expectations for Kevin McGuff’s team since they are returning so much talent from a team that made the Elite Eight last year. On the other side, Chris Holtmann knows he has to start making some noise with his team because the results so far during his time in Columbus can’t continue.

Before they really jump into conference play, both the men’s and women’s teams have interesting non-conference schedules. Not only will both teams hit the road for early-season tournaments near Thanksgiving, they also will square off with UCLA before Christmas, The men’s team will take on the Bruins in Atlanta, and the women’s team will host UCLA a couple of days later. Other highlights of the men’s schedule include games against Texas A&M in Columbus on Friday, as well as a game in Cleveland against West Virginia a couple of days before the calendar turns to 2024.

Today we want to know which Ohio State non-conference basketball game you are most looking forward to this season. With so many strong options between both the men’s and women’s teams, your pick can be from either squad. No matter which game you select, hopefully, both teams start the season with a strong showing in the non-conference portion of their season, which helps them build some momentum that carries over to conference play.

Today’s question: Which Ohio State non-conference basketball game are you most looking forward to this season?

Brett’s answer: The men’s basketball team’s game against UCLA

This year Ohio State will take on UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic. The Buckeyes have been a fixture in the annual event since it started back in 2014. This will mark the fourth time the teams have met in the event, with Ohio State winning the last two meetings between the schools in the December classic. This year will be the first time the CBS Sports Classic will take place in Atlanta.

Why this game is most interesting to me of all of Ohio State’s non-conference games is it comes at a time when football takes a bit of a backseat? Hopefully, we’ll be looking ahead to a College Football Playoff game for Ohio State at this time, but any playoff game for the Buckeyes will still be a couple of weeks away. Between this game and a couple of Big Ten games earlier in December, it will be a perfect time for fans to take a better look at the men’s basketball team.

What makes this game even more interesting is next year it will be a conference game since UCLA will be joining the Big Ten in 2024. The Bruins have a couple of strong bigs in Adem Bona and Kenneth Nwuba returning this year, and I’m looking forward to seeing how Zed Key and Felix Okpara handle the size. Square off against Bona and Nwuba will help prepare Key, Okpara, and the rest of the Buckeyes for some of the physical big men they’ll see in Big Ten play.

Also, even though he has left Cincinnati, seeing Mick Cronin have to eat a loss to the Buckeyes never gets old!

Matt’s answer: The women’s basketball team’s game against Tennessee

I was really tempted to take the women’s game against UCLA just to provide some synergy with Brett’s pick. The OSU women's basketball team does play the Bruins on Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. ET in a game that will be broadcast on FS1, but I opted for a different WBB game. This one happens a bit earlier in the non-conference schedule, is a rematch of an epic Ohio State victory from last season, and takes place in one of the most venerable buildings in all of collegiate athletics.

So, I am heading down to Rocky Top for the Ohio State Buckeyes to visit the Lady Vols of Tennessee on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. Hopefully, this game will be a culmination of a day of celebrating for all Buckeye fans as earlier in the afternoon, the College Football Playoff seedings will be announced. So, if the football Buckeyes can take care of business over the next four Saturdays, then this women’s hoops game should be the perfect thing to watch while we are booking our trips to whichever semifinal destination Ryan Day’s squad is heading to.

Beyond the doubleheader nature of the day, last season Kevin McGuff’s squad used an 87-75 victory to propel them into a season that eventually landed them in the Elite Eight. The game took place in the Value City Arena and was the season opener for both sides and even though OSU was ranked 12th and the Lady Vols were No. 24, anytime you can see your favorite team get a win over that historic program is exciting.

On the day, now-graduated Taylor Mikesell led the way with 25 points, while four other Buckeyes — Rebeka Mikulášiková, Jacy Sheldon, Taylor Thierry, and Cotie McMahon — all finished in double figures. The two teams were fairly evenly matched offensively, both shooting roughly 50% from the field. The Lady Vols held a 40-to-30 rebounding advantage, but the biggest difference was in OSU’s suffocating full-court press. The Buckeyes’ D forced 16 steals and 29 turnovers on the night; conversely, Tennessee only forced four steals and the Buckeyes turned it over just 15 times.

Mikesell has now moved on to the professional ranks, but the other four top scorers from last year’s contest are back. Both Tennessee and Ohio State saw their 2022-23 seasons ended by Virginia Tech — Tennessee in the Sweet 16 and OSU in the Elite Eight — before the Hokies lost to LSU in an epic Final Four matchup.

Unfortunately, the No. 7 Buckeyes dropped their first game of the season 83-74 to No. 21 USC on Monday in Las Vegas while the No. 11 Lady Vols beat Florida A&M 93-64. Tennessee was led by Karoline Striplin and Jewel Spear who both went for 20 points.

When these two teams face off in a little less than a month, you know the environment will be electric and coach Kellie Harper will have her team prepared for OSU’s patented press as well. This one should be a thrilling matchup for both teams.