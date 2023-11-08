Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: A way-too-early “Our pets’ heads are falling off!” edition

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck overreact to losses or near-losses by both Ohio State basketball squads, injury woes for the Buckeyes’ football team, and the sense both get that this whole Michigan investigation will be fumbled, bumbled, and/or just plain f*cked by both the Big Ten and NCAA.

The hosts kick things off with a little basketball talk. Because it’s been a while, and the Buckeye ballers are back, baby! Unfortunately, the OSU women dropped a tough opener to USC, while the men barely squeaked by Oakland... Of the Horizon League. Not a great start, but as in basketball and as in life, both squads will look to rebound.

The Hangout boys then move on to Ohio State football, as they discuss a Scarlet and Gray squad that remains both undefeated and imperfect. The guys look ahead to Saturday night in The Shoe while bantering about quarterback play, injuries, and the need for a ‘get-right’ blowout.

Plus, the TUN ‘scandal’... It just gets funnier and more bizarre by the day.

