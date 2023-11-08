The haters owe C.J. Stroud an apology; not that he cares what they think

When it was announced that former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud would begin his professional career with the Houston Texans, the internet was full of haters. To be clear, the internet is always the pits — you typically don’t have to look very far to find someone trash-talking an athlete; couch critics are everywhere, including here at LGHL.

But they seemed to be especially loud where Stroud was concerned, and the chatter didn’t start when he was the second name called in the 2023 NFL Draft. It merely revved up the haters who had already been banging on for months, even before he was named a 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist (though this certainly helped stoke the flames).

Columnists and chat board warriors alike chimed in on whether Stroud was overrated. Many people felt he had promise but ultimately wouldn’t measure up to the elite quarterbacks with long and decorated careers. He was, they claimed, destined to burn out in a flash, forgotten after a few seasons; as — they claimed — is the destiny of any Ohio State QB.

I would go to battle with family and friends who claimed he was good but not great, and that he appeared better than he was because he was buoyed by the talent around him. As if he wasn’t also buoying his teammates.

My personal favorite quote, one so funny I nearly printed and framed it, “We will never hear about him again when he goes to the NFL.” (Credit for this one goes to a Michigan fan on Reddit).

By the time we reached the 2023 NFL Draft, the chatter wasn’t new. It was just refueled.

Now, after Stroud’s performance in Week 9, that chatter hopefully has ceased for good. In fact, I don’t want to hear from Stroud’s haters unless they’re tapping the mic to apologize to him.

Because just eight games into his NFL career, Stroud is shattering records. In the Texans’ victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, he had a historic game—perhaps the best game a rookie quarterback has ever had.

Completing 30 of 42 passes, Stroud broke both the NFL record for single-game passing yards by a rookie with 470 yards through the air AND tied the record for single-game touchdowns by a rookie with five.

He did it with flair, leading his team to a come-from-behind victory in the final minute of the game with a 75-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tank Dell with just six seconds left in the game.

The performance earned him the fourth-best single-game passer rating of any NFL quarterback this season.

Additionally, having thrown only one interception all season, Stroud is now tied with Patrick Mahomes for most career touchdowns (14) before throwing your second interception.

(As an added fun aside, his leading receiver on Sunday was another former Buckeye—Noah Brown).

Despite what the haters on the outside said, many Buckeye fans have long known Stroud was special. Now, the proof is in the pudding, as they say.

Stroud, who is putting up astonishing numbers, is the heavy frontrunner to win this year’s NFL Rookie of the Year Award. In addition to his 14 touchdowns, and a single interception, he’s thrown 2,270 yards through his first eight games.

Much to the chagrin of the Michigan fan on Reddit, we are in fact, still hearing about him. I’d venture to guess we’re just getting started putting respect on his name.

And so, I’d like the haters to apologize to C.J. Stroud. Not that he cares what you think. But it’s time to admit you were wrong and that Stroud was worth all the hype he got and then some. Because—if the first half of his rookie season is any indication—it looks like he’s going to be a household name for many years to come.