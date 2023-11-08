Ohio State earns Crystal Ball for 2025 four-star running back

While there are still a handful of spots to be filled in the 2024 recruiting class, where Ohio State currently owns the nation’s No. 2 group, the Buckeyes’ coaching staff is also hard at work getting a head start on 2025. While this weekend’s tilt against Michigan State under the lights will provide a big opportunity to host prospects in both classes, it seems Ohio State is already making headway with a Florida running back.

After earning a Crystal Ball for the top cornerback in the 2025 class just last week, Ohio State became the beneficiary of another Crystal Ball prediction in its favor on Tuesday, when 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction in favor of the Buckeyes for four-star running back Byron Louis.

Logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction in favor of #OhioState this week: https://t.co/GTMlNFRQ1c — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 8, 2023

Louis, the No. 18 RB and a top-200 player overall in the 247Sports Composite, hails out of American Heritage, a school Ohio State has had some recent success at having landed five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss from the prep program in the 2023 class. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound back, the junior has amassed over two dozen offers thus far, including the likes of Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, Wisconsin and many others.

Louis has visited Columbus multiple times to this point, most recently for the Buckeyes’ win over Penn State in mid-October. Here is what he told On3 about his latest trip to Ohio State:

“The game-day atmosphere was like no other. You can feel the intensity of the game through the fans both outside and inside the stadium. The highlight of this trip had to be how loud the stadium gets. It was packed. Everyone was involved in the game from start to finish. The atmosphere and the tradition that goes into the game itself at Ohio State was beautiful.”

Louis officially released his top-10 schools back in September, and of course the Buckeyes made the cut. However, it seems as though he is continuing to narrow down his list, and as of right now things are looking very good for Ohio State. That being said, it sounds like OSU has been a frontrunner in this recruitment for a while, telling the following to Rivals after an unofficial visit to Columbus in March:

“Ohio State, where do I start? It’s just different up there. It’s almost the college version of American Heritage in how they operate. They move like a machine — one team, one sound, one goal, really. The culture there is different. As soon as you walk into the facility, you know they’re about business. They’ve got a history behind it, too.”

There is still work to be done here to fully secure Louis’ commitment, and Tony Alford will continue to put the work in to secure another talented back for his position group. Should he officially join the class, Louis would become the third offensive player in Ohio State’s 2025 group — joining quarterback Taven St. Clair and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs — and the fifth member of the class overall.

Quick Hits

Ohio State will likely be expecting a rather large guest list this weekend for one of the programs final home games of the season, and with the team donning alternate uniforms and being played under the lights, it will only add to the atmosphere. Here are just some of the players who have already announced their intent make the trek to Columbus.

All recruiting rankings are per the 247Sports Composite.

2025 wide receiver Phillip Bell III (No. 8 WR, No. 57 Overall)

will be back @ Thee Ohio State this weekend ! #GoBucks #Zone6 pic.twitter.com/9dHZCxyuy8 — Phillip Bell III (@phillipbelliii) November 7, 2023

2025 linebacker Tarvos Alford (No. 12 LB, No. 93 Overall)

Ohio state this weekend! — Tarvos “Tj” Alford II (@TarvosAlford_II) November 7, 2023

2026 QB Will Griffin (No. 5 QB, No. 62 Overall)

2025 LB Grant Beerman (Not yet ranked on Composite)