Stock Market Report: The Buckeyes move to 9-0 on the season and 10-0 all-time against Rutgers

It was not as pretty as some people wanted it to be — let’s face it, that’s a high bar normally — but the No. 1 team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0), defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3, 3-3) 35-16 to keep the undefeated season alive.

Now, the Buckeyes will turn their attention to the Michigan State Spartans (3-6, 1-5) as they head back to Columbus after a two game road stretch. Before that, let’s take a look at who helped and who/what hurt their stock this past weekend.

Blue Chip

November football

There is nothing better than College Football in November. All the games matter, the leaves are off the trees, and the 3:30 games are half sunny and half under the lights, depending on where you live. The weather is perfect, the games matter more than ever, and it is just an awesome feeling.

Solid Investments

Freshmen

Whether it was Jermaine Matthews Jr., Jordan Hancock, or Carnell Tate, the freshman class has had plenty of chances to prove themselves this season. Hancock was in the right place at the right time and possibly saved the Buckeyes season with his pick-six to start the second half after a Josh Proctor pass breakup. The freshmen on this team have had some chances to prove themselves, and it seems every time they get the chance, more often than not, they capitalize. And the best part is, they will be here for a while.

Playing Rutgers

You can’t beat perfect. Ohio State is now 10-0 against Rutgers in the all-time series history, and 35-16 is the closest game they have played. The Buckeyes have split it home and away, winning five of the games at home and five on the road. They average 51 points per game against the Scarlet Knights. The numbers don’t lie, and this has been as one-sided as one-sided gets.

Junk Bonds

Slow starts

This is something that has been a theme this season, and it is two-fold. On one hand, it is frustrating to see a team take a quarter or even a half at times to find a rhythm this late in the season. However, it is a good feeling to know that halftime adjustments are being made and working, and the Buckeyes can turn it on late in games and win going away.

However, you can do that against Maryland, Rutgers, and Wisconsin, and even Notre Dame or Penn State. That won’t work against Michigan, Georgia, or anyone else they may see in the postseason. The next two weeks are against inferior opponents, and they need to work on getting ahead early and closing the door shut.

Buy/Sell

Buy: The running game

It feels weird to say with Miyan Williams out for the year and the coaching staff looking to maintain the redshirt status for Dallan Hayden (which makes sense when there are four running backs this season and you could be losing three of them), but the running game is improving each week.

Any great team is a two-dimensional offense, being able to move the ball down the field through the air and on the ground. Since TreVeyon Henderson returned from injury, the running game has been fantastic, plus he is a capable receiver out of the backfield. Henderson simply provides something that can take this offense and team to the next level.

Buy: Josh Proctor

Josh Proctor has had an up-and-down career at Ohio State, but for the most part, he has been an awesome piece to the ascension of the defense this season. He has made big play after big play, but was injured in the game. He looked to be active and cheering on the defense at the end of the afternoon, so let’s hope he is ready to go for the rest of the season.

Sell: Fake Punts

I don’t feel like I have to get too deep into this one. Let’s just not do it.