Ohio State women’s basketball 2023-24 player preview: Karla Vreš

Before the 22-23 season, the Ohio State women’s basketball team brought in two forwards from the transfer portal. The first was highlighted in the last player preview, with Las Vegas, Nevada native Eboni Walker. The other hails from a bit further away in the nation of Croatia.

Karla Vreš didn’t make an impact on the court last year and may not see much more time this year, but still plays an important role for the Buckeyes.

Name: Karla Vreš

Position: Forward

Class: Graduate senior

High School: Jensen Gymnasium Sodra (Zagreb, Croatia)

2022-23 Stats: 9 appearances with 18 minutes played

Last Season

Vreš transferred to the Buckeyes from American University where the Patriot League side used Vreš as a bench role-player. After earning the most minutes in the forward’s NCAA career (238), Vreš joined Ohio State.

It was a jump for the multi-lingual European in competition, game speed and more. Vreš didn’t make it into too many contests playing behind Walker and fellow European Rebeka Mikulášiková.

Of Vreš’ nine appearances, none of them featured the forward for more than three minutes and all but one of her nine appearances were when the Buckeyes were ahead cruising to victories. The lone time Ohio State lost was a one-sided affair in Columbus with the Indiana Hoosiers defeating the Buckeyes 83-59.

What to Expect

Before coming to the scarlet and gray, Vreš showed an ability to play inside and make mid-to-long range shots. Vreš hit 29 threes in two seasons before the transfer, good for 39.7% efficiency. Defensively, Vreš was also third on the 21-22 American squad in blocks in 21 games and two starts.

Prediction

On the court, there isn’t going to be many minutes for Vreš. Ohio State’s gotten better in the paint this offseason, adding Michigan State transfer forward Taiyier Parks. That, and Walker returning for a final season, put Vreš further down the depth chart. However, the student athlete can make an impact off the court.

While its likely that Mikulášiková, Parks and Walker rotate their minutes on the court, there’s a center on the bench who will benefit from having Vreš next to her: Freshman Faith Carson.

Vreš hasn’t played much, but she’s practiced a full season and offseason with the Buckeyes. The Academic All-Big Ten and OSU Scholar Athlete can help Carson understand the system from watching on the sideline, with Carson also likely taking the first year to observe her fellow players in the post.

If Carson has a question, there’s someone who understands the system next to her in Vreš.

