Bucketheads Podcast: The Buckeyes take down Oakland to open the season, Texas A&M looms

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On this week’s episode of Bucketheads, we have real basketball to talk about and dissect. The Ohio State men’s basketball team opened its season up on Monday night against Oakland, winning a closer contest than most people expected, 79-73.

We talk about what the Buckeyes did well and what they need to improve upon. But at the end of the day, a win is a win. Now, Ohio State will turn its focus to Texas A&M on Friday night.

We preview that matchup and talk about what makes the Aggies so tough. Also, we close by talking about the five-star 2024 center that just listed Ohio State in his final four.

Be sure to like and subscribe to the podcast and leave a review of what you think of the show!

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGPN

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Connect with Justin:

Twitter: @justin_golba