Five-star corner sets commitment date, Ohio State gearing up for impressive guest list for Saturday

One of the keys to Ohio State’s success on defense this season has been the play of the secondary, and specifically the cornerback position. Having some elite players has certainly helped, but the depth has also been critical to the defense as injuries can tally up in a grueling season. In the last two recruiting cycles, the staff has been able to land some major targets, and the amount of guys to join Ohio State’s roster has this position group heading back towards BIA status. The only thing left to do is keep that success going both on and off the field.

Fortunately, this 2025 cycle is looking like it’s going to be just like the last class and maybe even better when it comes to landing elite cornerbacks. After a visit to the Penn State game by the No. 6 player nationally and top cornerback in the country per the 247Sports Composite, Houston, Texas native Devin Sanchez has been linked to Ohio State. Whether it be by multiple Crystal Ball projections or his comments towards the Buckeyes, Sanchez is looking like a real possibility here for the Buckeyes to land, and his latest update shed light on when that could be coming.

Releasing a commitment date, Sanchez is set to announce his college decision on Jan. 6. Doing so live during the All-American Bowl, Devin is down to just Alabama, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. Though the other schools are definitely not out of it yet, the Buckeyes are in prime position here and just need to close this one out. With the momentum they have, this is a commitment that does seem to be coming. Tim Walton is doing a great job on the trail right now, and this looks like biggest focus.

Whole Nation Will Be Watching



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ DB Devin Sanchez (@Devin2416) will be making his college declaration during the 2024 All-American Bowl on January 6th live on @nbc #RollTide #GigEm #GoBucks #AllAmericanBowl pic.twitter.com/N3nEWLu6BM — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) November 9, 2023

Home game = big recruiting weekend

The biggest recruiting weekend of the 2023 season was obviously Penn State, but every Saturday the Buckeyes are home it’s a chance for the staff to host several of their top targets both in-state and nationally. Like any other weekend, Ohio State is seeing their visitor list really take shape. When Michigan State comes to Columbus this Saturday, there will be plenty of top recruits on hand to see the Buckeyes continue their quest for a perfect regular season.

Starting with 2025 tight end target Emaree Winston, the 6-foot-2, 235 pound Georgia native will be making the trek north to see Ohio State. The No. 241 player nationally, Winston is the 11th best tight-end in the class per the 247Sports Composite A four-star talent with nearly 40 offers to his name, Winston is no stranger to Ohio State recruiting as he remains one of the more heavily recruited players at the position. Though he has that long list of offers in the fold, both the Buckeyes and Texas are the lone predictions on the Crystal Ball.

Getting him back on campus this weekend is another chance for position coach Keenan Bailey to build the relationship. Though his tenure as the position coach is newer, Coach Kee is crushing it when it comes to recruiting high-profile tight ends for this room. This Saturday should be no different.

Moving on to another big name, the Buckeyes will also be hosting Tennessee native and 2026 quarterback target Jared Curtis for this weekend’s contest. The No. 20 player nationally and the second ranked player at his position per the 247Sports Composite, Curtis is already seeing some major attention for his services. With nearly 30 offers to his name thus far, it’s easy to see why he’s so highly thought of when you turn on the film.

Just a high school sophomore, Curtis boasts offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, and plenty of others so his five-star status really isn’t a surprise. Being fortunate to lock up their 2025 signal caller already thanks to in-state native Tavien St. Clair, the Buckeyes can really hone in on 2026 quarterback recruiting efforts and Curtis will be a major part of that.

Getting him on campus this early into his career is a major win for Ohio State’s staff. When Ryan Day has his way of things, he tends to get who he wants at the position.

247Sports No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 class in Nashville (Tenn.) Christian QB Jared Curtis will visit #OhioState this weekend. https://t.co/7BNebEGqIF — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 8, 2023

