Play Like a Girl Podcast: Super Bowl is set, Ohio State basketball needs to hit the reset

On LGHL’s “Play Like a Girl” podcast, Megan Husslein and Jami Jurich welcome in friends from around the LGHL, Ohio State, and sporting worlds to talk about everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

The NFL season officially has one game left and you know what that is— the Super Bowl! Jami and Megan talk all things Championship Sunday and what the storylines are heading into the SB matchup. However, Ohio State is not to be left out as the pair reflects on which Buckeyes had the best seasons in the pros.

Additionally, both the Ohio State men’s and women’s basketball teams are riding the struggle bus as of late, but do not fear! The duo is confident that the women will turn the season around, and while they can’t say the same for the men’s team, they will remain faithful fans for the rest of the year.

Contact Megan Husslein

﻿Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Jami Jurich

Twitter: @JamiJurich