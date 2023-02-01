Ohio State lands No. 10 transfer player, Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosum

The Buckeyes got a much-needed spark in the defensive secondary on Tuesday as they dipped into the transfer portal for their latest addition to Jim Knowles' unit. Plus, an in-state offensive lineman lands an offer from Ohio State as the home-grown talent continues to feel like more of a priority moving forward.

Ohio State lands transfer CB

After kicking off the new year by securing a transfer pledge from former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter, the Buckeyes watched January come to a close by ending the month similarly to how it began. On Tuesday, Ohio State landed a commitment from now-former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosum.

Igbinosum, a freshman all-American with the Rebels, is currently graded as the No. 10 ranked transfer in the country. The addition of Igbinosum and Carter provides a much-needed boost to a secondary that hasn’t been up to the standards in Columbus combined with a few departures among the group.

The New Jersey native originally picked Ole Miss out of high school despite offers from Notre Dame, Tennessee, and more. But this go-around, Igbinosum was being courted by Michigan, Tennessee, and UCLA before ultimately deciding on the Buckeyes yesterday.

The newest Buckeye briefly caught up with On3’s Hayes Fawcett to discuss what led him to Ohio State.

“I’ve been an Ohio State fan my entire life and everything worked out in my favor to get there. They have a history of producing 1st round cornerbacks and I want to be next. Another huge reason is their receiving core, they’re the best wideouts in college football and competing against the best everyday will only make me better.”

Igbinosun recorded 37 tackles and five pass deflections in 13 games this season for Ole Miss. He will have three years of eligibility left with the Buckeyes.

Buckeyes offer Nave

As Ohio State adjusts to the new wave of recruiting in the NIL era, it seems that there has been an added emphasis on securing the top talent in their backyard. A flurry of offers has gone out to numerous Ohio kids in the month and Tuesday was no different.

Marc Nave, a 2024 three-star interior offensive lineman from Central Catholic (OH), was the latest in-state prospect to land that coveted offer from the Buckeyes.

WOW!! I am extremely blessed to be offered my 18th division 1 scholarship to THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY! AGTG! #Gobucks pic.twitter.com/jdcqIaQXXW — Marc Nave Jr. ✞ (@Markn_55) January 31, 2023

Nave is 6-foot-5, 315-pounder who has already garnered offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Pittsburgh, and more. The Toledo native has yet to receive a 247Sports Composite ranking due to the lack of rankings elsewhere. However, 247Sports by themselves grade Nave as the 37th highest-graded interior offensive lineman and a top 25 prospect from Ohio.

Quick Hits

According to Eleven Warriors, 2025 four-star running back Gideon Davidson of Liberty Christian Academy (VA) is planning to camp at Ohio State in June. The 6-foot-0, 193-pounder is currently graded as the top running back in the class and the No. 1 player from Virginia.

After a visit with the Buckeyes last week, 2025 athlete Dante McClellan of McKinley (OH) caught up with Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors where he revealed that an offer from the program “would be big time.” “I always watched them as a kid growing up in Canton, Columbus isn’t too far. Being home and playing where my family could come see me with no problem (would be great).”