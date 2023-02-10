Buckeyes make the top six for a 2024 running back target

With Ohio State’s players doing winter workouts in preparation of spring football in the coming months, the effort is being put in place to ensure the 2023 campaign finishes better than this past year. In the same manner the players are working, the staff is putting in the hours on the recruiting trail, and that was evident again on Thursday as a couple of headlines came about in regard to Buckeye football recruiting.

2025 defensive lineman earns Buckeye offer

The Buckeyes were once again active on Thursday, sending out a new offer to another defensive line prospect. Showing the time is now for evaluations and offers to go out, position coach Larry Johnson is a little quicker on the offers it seems in these next couple of cycles, and that only benefits Ohio State as more time to build lasting relationships always helps in recruiting efforts.

The next in line to see Ohio State offer, class of 2025 product Amare Adams took to Twitter to share the latest news. A 6-foot-3, 275 pound defensive tackle from South Carolina, Adams currently holds just under double-digit offers to his name, but with schools such as Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida State, and now Ohio State in the mix this early on certainly shows the type of player he is now and is expected to be at the next level.

The No. 46 player nationally, Adams checks in as the sixth best player at his position and the top player in his home state for the 2025 class per 247Sports. There is one prediction in favor of South Carolina on the 247Sports Crystal Ball, but only one submission this early isn’t a guarantee by any means. More top programs are sure to be next in line to offer Amare, but with the Buckeyes now in the fold, the communication from Johnson will really start to pick up as they look to be a real threat in this recruitment for the long haul.

2024 running back names a top schools list

What Ohio State is going to do at the running back position in the 2024 class is pretty critical. Without signing a running back in 2023, the Buckeyes are fine thanks to their elite depth already on the roster, but you definitely need a running back in 2024 — and possibly even two.

There’s multiple options out there, and with the in-state Ohio targets such as Jordan Marshall receiving most of the early attention, it may seem like the plan is already in place. However, there’s other candidates out there who are just as interested in the Buckeyes, and that was shown to be true again on Thursday.

Trimming his recruitment down a bit and cutting the list to a top six schools, Texas native James Peoples announced via Twitter the next major step in his recruitment. The No. 76 player nationally, James is also the sixth best running back in the class and the 11th best player in Texas for the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. An obvious home run for any program who lands him, Ohio State would love to continue being a real player for his commitment, and the good news yesterday was they still remain in the running.

Rounding out the six final schools included TCU, Alabama, Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. With over 20 offers to his name, getting to six shows he is going through the process pretty seriously. Right now, the schools listed as “warm” on his 247Sports profile are Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas, but from his own doing, the three others are very much still in it.

Peoples is one to watch very closely over the next couple of months, as this process with Ohio State and their running back needs begin to sort itself out.

Quick Hits

Uniforms, facilities, NIL, winning, and more are all major aspects of recruiting and what is desired by prep players, but maybe is nothing as important as a program’s ability to develop and get guys to the NFL.

Last night, the Buckeyes notched another feather in their cap with the NFL Awards, as Ohio State products took home two of the crowns. Much like the Draft success, Ohio State players are excelling on Sundays, and seeing both Nick Bosa as AP Defensive Player of the Year and Garrett Wilson as Offensive Rookie of the Year did wonders for the Buckeyes and their recruiting efforts.

3 awards, 2 buckeyes so far #DevelopedHere #NFLHonors — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) February 10, 2023

Missed from earlier this week, Ohio State also extended another offer to class of 2026 defensive lineman, Tony Cumberland. Without a ranking strictly due to his class status, it’s only a matter of time before he’s one of the more well-known and highly ranked players in his cycle, as he already holds offers from the likes of Oregon, Wisconsin, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, and now Ohio State.