Buck Off Podcast: Buckeyes at NFL Awards, Super Bowl preview, and why the Pac-12 is the worst

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to get into everything around the sports world this week and then some.

We start the episode with a discussion about the Buckeyes at the NFL awards, including Garrett Wilson, Nick Bosa and more. This leads to a trip down memory lane discussing the differing skillsets of Chris Olave and Wilson, and their memorable rookie seasons. Then we discuss the Bosa Brothers’ tale of two seasons. And this turns into a discussion about getting into someone’s head.

After that our nostalgia kicks in and we discuss LeBron James and our favorite video game memories from childhood. We talk about the scoring record of LeBron and how it was such a big sports moment that needed even more appreciation. This leads to a conversation about the NCAA basketball video games and how we can’t wait for the next college football video game.

Then our conversation turns to our Super Bowl preview, and you have one host on each side of the matchup. We debate who will win, favorite non-football Super Bowl activities to make the game more interesting (hint: betting), and then we make our picks for the game.

Continuing on with the show, we discuss the current media news in Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 a year early as well as how far down the Pac-12 has fallen. In both conversations there is a lot of talks about future failures and how bad the situations for all three will be in a few years.

To close out the show, we give our final thoughts about the best Super Bowl food and what we’re doing this weekend for the bIg game.

