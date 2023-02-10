Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 10, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at age 48

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

An Appreciation: Friends recall life and times of ex-Buckeye Dimitrious Stanley

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

My heart is shattered. Best friend/brother Dimitrious Stanley has passed after an incredibly courageous battle against prostate cancer. There will never be another like him. I am forever grateful for being gifted this guy into my life. #BuckeyeGreat #RIP3 pic.twitter.com/jAGt3tNZ3U — Anthony Rothman (@AnthonyRothman) February 9, 2023

Nick Bosa, Garrett Wilson honored for 2023 NFL seasons

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Garrett Wilson praises Jaxon Smith-Njigba ahead of 2023 NFL draft

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State NIL collectives The Foundation, O Foundation announce merger

Pete Nakos, Lettermen Row

BREAKING NEWS:



MERGER ANNOUNCEMENT!



THE Foundation and The O Foundation, two top collectives supporting @OhioStateFB and @OhioStateHoops have come to an agreement to join forces and merge! Both of these groups are "team players" and are supporting the same cause, with ONLY… https://t.co/xut7eB8WnK pic.twitter.com/XYKyY6JZah — THE Foundation (@TheFoundation1_) February 9, 2023

Key takeaways: Tony Alford, running backs put frustrating 2022 behind them (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Roster Reset: Buckeyes cornerback room has pieces to reclaim ‘BIA’ status (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Key Takeaways as Tim Walton retools, revitalizes cornerbacks (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Tristan Gebbia offers a blueprint for how Ohio State can keep its quarterback room full

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Teams that signed the highest percentage of 2023 Blue-Chip recruits https://t.co/8o0XWiZwqr pic.twitter.com/6Ok76FQc01 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 9, 2023

What does Ohio State’s defense need to do to make a championship leap under Jim Knowles? (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Former Ohio State football players Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint found not guilty of rape and kidnapping charges

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

On the Hardwood

Northwestern slips past Ohio State in back-and-forth affair, 69-63

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

What enabled Northwestern to pull away from Ohio State?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Keeps Finding New Ways to Lose During Stretch of 10 Losses in 11 Games

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Media puts Chris Holtmann on hot seat after Ohio State’s loss to Northwestern

Brad Crawford, Bucknuts

Chris Holtmann on Brice Sensabaugh’s Reduced Role Against Northwestern: “It Just Was the Rotation”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Column: Ohio State’s season comes down to a matchup against Northwestern. If they lose, there is nothing left to salvage

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Column: Ohio State and Columbus are missing out on some fun outdoor hockey events

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Tennis: No. 1 Buckeyes Comeback to Top No. 9 Wake Forest 4-3

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Volleyball: No. 11 Buckeyes Start MIVA Season With 3-1 Win

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

