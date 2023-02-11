LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ohio State men lost to Northwestern, things got testy in the press conference

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Following Thursday night’s loss to Northwestern, the media spoke with the head coach of the winning team — Chris Collins — and the losing team — Chris Holtmann. We also spoke with Justice Sueing and Bruce Thornton.

Collins spent most of his time relating Ohio State’s current struggles to the struggles of some of his Northwestern teams over the years. He said that Ohio State has been in most of their games, but “It’s hard to get back up and compete when you’ve experienced so little joy.” Collins said the Buckeyes have several playmakers, but that his team’s resolve and positivity on the road helped get them the win.

Sueing and Thornton didn’t have a ton to provide, other than dismissing the idea that something “was up” with Brice Sensabaugh after his worst game in college thus far. Sueing acknowledged that he’s played better, but that it doesn’t matter when the team isn’t winning.

Holtmann also dismissed the idea that he’s “taken Sensabaugh out of his rhythm” by moving him to the bench for the past two games. He said Sensabaugh is “being guarded by the other team’s best player” and that he is just trying to get the freshman in the best position possible.

