LGHL Uncut Podcast: Izzo, Holtmann discuss Michigan State’s win, state of Ohio State program

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Following Ohio State’s lopsided, comical loss to Michigan State Sunday afternoon, we spoke to Tom Izzo, Chris Holtmann, and Bruce Thornton about that game and the state of Ohio State’s program in general.

Izzo spoke at length about Holtmann and the Ohio State program. He mentioned that “once you build the monster, you have to feed the monster” meaning that once you establish success at this level, you have to figure out how to sustain it. Izzo said Sunday’s game was a “rock fight” but that he had several players contribute in other ways than scoring.

Thornton talked about the losses piling up and was also asked about social media. He said there are a lot of “hate comments” thrown his way, but that he’s had to stay mature and just learn to ignore people on the internet.

Holtmann talked about how Izzo’s Spartans slowed the pace down quite a bit from when the two teams met last season, but that his offense was just all-around “rough.” He talked a bit about Brice Sensabaugh’s continued struggles and what he’d like to see from Roddy Gayle for the rest of the season.

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com