We’ll talk about this later: Donna Kelce, dressing the part

Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games and events) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?

Donna Kelce’s gameday fit was on point for yesterday’s Super Bowl. From the split sweatshirt to the custom clear bag to the personalized sneakers, one for each son playing in the big game, the whole ensemble was everything we could have hoped for.

For Ohio State fans, the immediate and selfish feeling when seeing a pair of brothers playing in the Super Bowl might be one of what could have been. The pair were from Westlake, Ohio near Cleveland and attended Cincinnati. Might they have had starring roles had they played for a program a couple hours up the road? (Probably not, as Travis was a two-star recruit out of high school and Jason didn’t have a recruiting rating.)

However, the very next thought that should be popping in our brains is a repressed memory from the 2006 Fiesta Bowl game between Notre Dame and Ohio State when Laura Quinn (now Laura Hawk) wore a split jersey to support her brother, Brady Quinn, then-quarterback for the Fighting Irish, and boyfriend, AJ Hawk, linebacker for Ohio State.

The most savage moment in College Football was when Brady Quinn’s sister wore a split jersey between her and then boyfriend Ohio State LB AJ Hawk and AJ got a sack and pointed to his now wife



Man I miss that era of college football



Dope they both made it and stayed together pic.twitter.com/TduU6JQxPL — Tevin Studdard Sr. (@TevinStuddard) December 30, 2018

Who wore it better? Our biases might lead us to Donna, since as Ohio State fans we don’t want to see fans splitting their loyalties away from the Buckeyes. Unbiased, though, Donna completed the look and her shoes were fresh.

It was also special to see that Donna was seated between Roger Goodell and Damar Hamlin in what was clearly the VIP section of State Farm Stadium, and another friendly reminder of the incredible inspiration Hamlin has been at the close of the NFL season.

And while we joke about it when we don’t necessarily care about the outcome, Donna probably really did just wish that both teams had fun yesterday.