Silver Bullets Podcast: Offseason news, transfers, coaching staff, and spring ball

Ohio State football news never sleeps, even during the offseason. There’s a lot of ground to cover since our last show, which capped a season that ended a bit earlier than we liked, and we’re here to talk about it.

We start by recapping Ohio State’s NFL Draft declarations and decisions to return, including who the biggest surprises were on both sides of the issue. That led to discussion of which Buckeyes will be taking part in the NFL Combine this spring.

The transfer portal was also a busy “place” after the last game of the season, and we talked about some of the comings and goings via that route as well.

The death of Dimitrious Stanley at age 48 was a blow to some of us ‘elder statesmen’ in the Buckeye fan base, so it was worth revisiting his legacy and put some respect on the name of a guy who may not have the huge numbers or the most famous name in OSU history, but he was integral to the success of a great 1996 Ohio State team.

The Ohio State coaching staff hasn’t exactly been shaken up so far this offseason, but there have been some changes. We discussed what the addition of Buckeye great James Laurinaitis as a graduate assistant — focused on linebackers — will affect the team going forward. We also talked extensively about Brian Hartline’s future looks like as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator. We like both moves for the Buckeyes as well as for the careers of those two individuals.

Other topics included mentioning the players who are sitting out this upcoming spring and who stands to gain ground during the practices leading up to the 2023 Spring Game. It will be an important time especially for the offensive line as well as some of the younger wide receivers who are competing to get time in 2023 and become the successors to Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Julian Fleming.

We'll be back next month, or possibly sooner if news warrants, as we remain in our offseason broadcast schedule.