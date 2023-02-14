Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 14, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Kamryn Babb to start new job with Ohio State’s Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Why Ja’Had Carter sees himself as a scheme fit in Ohio State’s defense (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Four Buckeyes storylines to follow as NFL Draft prep heats up (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Jim Knowles Plans to Be “More Demanding” of Buckeyes Defense, Will “Bear Down” on Technique in Year Two

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Dimitrious Stanley’s Ohio State legacy worthy of respect

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Transfer Quarterback Tristan Gebbia Gives Ohio State “Almost Another Coach in the Room”

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: The next Buckeye to win an NFL end-of-season award

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Story of Buckeyes legend Chic Harley inching closer to becoming major screenplay

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

No. 13 Ohio State women fall to No. 2 Indiana 83-59

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

In Ohio State homecoming, Malaki Branham relishing NBA rookie season

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo gives advice to Ohio State fans during difficult season: ‘Be a little patient’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Listen to the full press conference here:

Three points as Ohio State’s offense bottoms out vs. Michigan State (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

As slide continues, Buckeyes staying mindful of mental health (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State plans new facility for women’s, men’s hockey teams

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Earn First B1G Road Win of the Season at Illinois

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes Tied for Fourth After Day Two in Palos Verdes

Ohio State Athletics

Buckeyes show off positive impact of NIL with Valentine’s event

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

This makes me very happy: