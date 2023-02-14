Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 14, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Kamryn Babb to start new job with Ohio State’s Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Why Ja’Had Carter sees himself as a scheme fit in Ohio State’s defense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Four Buckeyes storylines to follow as NFL Draft prep heats up (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Jim Knowles Plans to Be “More Demanding” of Buckeyes Defense, Will “Bear Down” on Technique in Year Two
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Dimitrious Stanley’s Ohio State legacy worthy of respect
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Transfer Quarterback Tristan Gebbia Gives Ohio State “Almost Another Coach in the Room”
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: The next Buckeye to win an NFL end-of-season award
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Story of Buckeyes legend Chic Harley inching closer to becoming major screenplay
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
On the Hardwood
No. 13 Ohio State women fall to No. 2 Indiana 83-59
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
In Ohio State homecoming, Malaki Branham relishing NBA rookie season
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Michigan State’s Tom Izzo gives advice to Ohio State fans during difficult season: ‘Be a little patient’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Listen to the full press conference here:
Three points as Ohio State’s offense bottoms out vs. Michigan State (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
As slide continues, Buckeyes staying mindful of mental health (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State plans new facility for women’s, men’s hockey teams
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Earn First B1G Road Win of the Season at Illinois
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Golf: Buckeyes Tied for Fourth After Day Two in Palos Verdes
Ohio State Athletics
Buckeyes show off positive impact of NIL with Valentine’s event
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Football season is over, what do we do now?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
This makes me very happy:
Time to believe. New season kicks off 3.15.23 pic.twitter.com/MyYRDBVX6C— AFC Richmond (@AFCRichmond) February 14, 2023
