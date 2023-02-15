LGHL Uncut Podcast: Coach McGuff, Walker and McMahon talk after Indiana defeat

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

It’s gone from bad to worse for the Ohio State women’s basketball team. Not only because of their 83-59 home loss to the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, but a growing list of injuries coming at the wrong time of the season.

Following the Buckeyes’ defeat, head coach Kevin McGuff and forwards Eboni Walker and Cotie McMahon spoke to the media about not only the loss but Ohio State’s recent form.

McGuff specifically called out the moments in the first half that allowed their deficit to balloon up to 27 points, and what the team is doing when games get tough that didn’t help against a well-balanced Indiana side. Also, McGuff gives updates on guard Jacy Sheldon and forward Rebeka Mikulášiková, both of whom missed Monday’s game.

Following the coach is Walker and McMahon. After Walker discusses what the team needs to do to get back to their winning ways, McMahon discusses the three final games of the season. Also, the freshman talks about the recent change in how officials call her game.

That and more in the latest Uncut podcast.

