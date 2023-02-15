Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 15, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ohio State adds former Michigan State GA Gerren DuHart

Sam Marsdale, 247Sports

Georgia leads 2023 preseason college football SP+ rankings, Ohio State No. 2



Bill Connelly, ESPN

Five Buckeyes crack latest NFL Draft prospect top-100 ranking (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Kyle McCord vs. Devin Brown: Ohio State’s 2023 quarterback breakdown (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

James Laurinaitis on his new role with Ohio State: ‘Really go and attack it and coach the room’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Zed Key continues to be affected by shoulder injury, ‘But I just can’t let that stop me’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Notebook: Inability to touch paint spells doom for Ohio State against Spartans (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Listen to the postgame press conference for the No. 13 Ohio State women’s loss to No. 2 Indiana:

‘Dog mentality’ missing for Ohio State in key moments, Okpara says

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s alumni team Carmen’s Crew to return to TBT this year

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeye ice hockey getting upgraded to a new rink

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Tennis: Ohio State Overpowers Baylor 4-0, Ascends to 12-0

Ohio State Athletics

High ✋’s all around at the TTTC! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/1QnnCgCENo — Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) February 15, 2023

Women’s Golf: Ohio State Places Sixth at Therese Hession Regional Challenge

Ohio State Athletics

Baseball: Mix of Old and New Players Fuels Infield’s Hopes to Bounce Back in 2023

Tyler Danburg, The Lantern

Column: Roses are Red, We’re Scarlet and Gray

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: What was your favorite Super Bowl commercial and moment?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

I am ready for Marvel’s First Family to finally show up in the MCU!