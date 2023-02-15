Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 15, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Ohio State adds former Michigan State GA Gerren DuHart
Sam Marsdale, 247Sports
Georgia leads 2023 preseason college football SP+ rankings, Ohio State No. 2
Bill Connelly, ESPN
Five Buckeyes crack latest NFL Draft prospect top-100 ranking (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Kyle McCord vs. Devin Brown: Ohio State’s 2023 quarterback breakdown (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
James Laurinaitis on his new role with Ohio State: ‘Really go and attack it and coach the room’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s Zed Key continues to be affected by shoulder injury, ‘But I just can’t let that stop me’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Notebook: Inability to touch paint spells doom for Ohio State against Spartans (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Listen to the postgame press conference for the No. 13 Ohio State women’s loss to No. 2 Indiana:
‘Dog mentality’ missing for Ohio State in key moments, Okpara says
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State’s alumni team Carmen’s Crew to return to TBT this year
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
WE’RE BACK @thetournament https://t.co/4JVjBTj0q6— Car❌en’s Crew (@CarmensCrew) February 14, 2023
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Buckeye ice hockey getting upgraded to a new rink
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Tennis: Ohio State Overpowers Baylor 4-0, Ascends to 12-0
Ohio State Athletics
High ✋’s all around at the TTTC! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/1QnnCgCENo— Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) February 15, 2023
Women’s Golf: Ohio State Places Sixth at Therese Hession Regional Challenge
Ohio State Athletics
Baseball: Mix of Old and New Players Fuels Infield’s Hopes to Bounce Back in 2023
Tyler Danburg, The Lantern
Column: Roses are Red, We’re Scarlet and Gray
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: What was your favorite Super Bowl commercial and moment?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
I am ready for Marvel’s First Family to finally show up in the MCU!
In exactly two years from today, Feb. 14, 2025, Marvel Studios is set to drop the ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot and studio head Kevin Feige is teasing the film : “We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward” https://t.co/to5sdUBtt5— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 15, 2023
Loading comments...