Buckeyes get good news on 247Sports Crystal Ball, add recruiting staffer with SEC experience

Even in the middle of February, Ohio State is still working hard towards the 2023 football season and improving on 2022’s misfortunes. While it might not be one specific aspect the staff is working on right now, the coaches are staying active and the players just the same.

Seeing Ohio State’s social media accounts sharing content of the players working out proves this team is hungry for more, and from the looks of things, the strength and conditioning is paying off. One of the biggest areas to improve on was the physicality and overall toughness of this roster, and at the very least it’s being addressed.

The last couple of seasons haven’t been up to Ohio State’s standards when it comes to wins and losses, and whether it be on the field, off the field, or on the recruiting trail, this staff is working and doing what it takes to be the last ones standing in the end.

A twin addition would keep OSU in great shape

When offensive line coach Justin Frye got to Columbus, he had to major goals: develop the offensive line at a higher rate and recruit more successfully. Coming into the 2023 class set up pretty well in-state, Frye was able to land all of the top Ohio targets that were available and did so in a hurry. One of the takeaways from this feat for Frye was being able to come in and have in-state help to get him started.

In 2024 though, the approach would likely be more national, and that can still be the case. But once again, Ohio is looking to help.

The Buckeyes already hold a commitment from an offensive lineman thanks to Indiana native, Ian Moore. Frye may not have to look too terribly far to add even more, as Ohio prep power St. Edward currently has two big time players that the Buckeyes offered just last month. Twin brothers Devontae and Deontae Armstrong aren’t new names to Ohio State recruiting, but the recently offered pair is starting to see their names linked to the Buckeyes.

Both are listed at over 6-foot-6. 280 pounds, and when you think about Frye’s job, you can’t luck out any better than having two twin brothers in your backyard with the size and ability these two have. It’s not a lock that they’ll be Buckeyes at the next level, but yesterday was another step in that direction as insider Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts pegged both of them to end up at Ohio State with his latest 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions.

Currently, both are three-star products, and that’s likely going to change considering the schools that are sure to follow the Buckeyes in offering. Ironically, they both have the same 247Sports Composite grades as well, with the pair listed as the No. 446 player nationally and the 33rd best offensive tackle in the country. These rankings as mentioned will likely change, and it probably won’t be long for both to see their stock increase in a big way.

Ohio State adds new face to the recruiting efforts

Some of the latest news surrounding recruiting for Ohio State isn’t about a recruit, but staff. As most know by now, Mark Pantoni is one of the best at his craft when it comes to recruiting and helping manage Ohio State’s roster, but he can’t do it alone. A man that spends hours watching game film for recruits each day, it’s been impressive to see what he’s helped to build, but others along side of him certainly helps with the many other tasks.

At the end of the season, the Buckeyes lost Director of Player Personnel, Zach Grant to Cincinnati after being in Columbus for only a year. Taking his own role with the Bearcats is another branch on Pantoni’s tree that continues to grow, but the move left a position open, and on Wednesday that spot had been filled.

Taking the role, Marc Votteler comes from Marshall University, where he served as the General Manager for just over a year. To add to his impressive resume, Votteler was also an assistant at Alabama, Tennessee, and UCF — all in the recruiting department.

The Buckeyes are always going to be a force in the recruiting realm, and with the new day and age of the NIL, additional expertise is only going to be an advantage. Seeing stops at Alabama and Tennessee certainly sparks the interest, and with Ohio State always battling the SEC powers, Votteler’s help will be welcomed for many reasons.