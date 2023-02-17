Buck Off Podcast: Ohio State cancels home-and-home, underrated staff hires, and spring depth chart projection

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss Ohio State burying any remaining respect the Pac-12 had for itself.

We start the episode with our week’s ahead and some news around the sport. I get into a discussion about my new found career of wizarding, and Jordan discusses his weekend plans visiting friends. After that, we turn to Ohio State football to discuss the biggest news of the week.

Ohio State cancelled their home-and-home series with Washington in 2024 and 2025, and as you know Washington Huskies fans are not taking the news well. We discuss the reasoning behind this move, and how the changing landscape of college football will create more game cancellations like this one across the country.

After that, our discussion continues forward and we transition to talking about Ohio State’s staff hires not included in the 11 full-time coaches on staff. This includes Mark Pantoni’s recent recruiting staff hire, Gene Smith’s hire to his leadership program, and a certain transfer into the program who is basically a fifth graduate assistant.

To close out the show, we discuss our depth chart projections for the season ahead of spring practice. These will probably be 100 percent correct and not at all change as the season gets closer.

