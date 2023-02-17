LGHL Uncut Podcast: Coach McGuff, Harris and McMahon discuss their 67-55 win over Penn State

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

The Ohio State women’s basketball team got back into the win column with a trip to State College, Pennsylvania. After the 67-55 Thursday night victory, head coach Kevin McGuff, guard Rikki Harris and forward Cotie McMahon spoke to the media.

In the latest Uncut Podcast, coach McGuff breaks down an all-around sloppy victory for the Buckeyes, including a fourth quarter where the Nittany Lions cut their 29-point deficit down to 12 points, thanks to 18 points by guard Makenna Marisa.

McGuff also discusses a big night for Harris, McMahon leading the charge for Ohio State and the strategy of guard Taylor Mikesell who defenses aren’t allowing to find any open space offensively.

Harris talks about getting back into a good shooting rhythm in only her fourth mulitple three-point shot game of the season, adjusting to Mikesell’s limited productivity and getting back into winning before the final week of the season.

McMahon finishes things up talking about her double-double, what went wrong defensively in the fourth quarter and where the Buckeyes go from here with games against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines and No. 8 Maryland Terrapins in the last week of the regular season.

That and more in the latest Uncut podcast.

