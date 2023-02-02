Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State’s backs are up against the wall. Can they turn this thing around?

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

For episode 64 of the “Bucketheads” Podcast, Connor and Justin take a look at the Buckeyes' disastrous January, and ask a simple question: Is there any way this thing gets turned around?

The Buckeyes currently sit at 11-10 and 3-7 in the conference, but with seven of their last 10 games at home and games coming up against Wisconsin and Michigan, can the Buckeyes finish strong enough to make the NCAA Tournament? And if they don’t, where do they go from here?

Also, the guys take a look at the 2023 recruiting class, and answer some listener questions to wrap things up.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGHL

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Connect with Justin:

Twitter: @justin_golba