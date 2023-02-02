Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 2, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Key Takeaways as Ryan Day dials up offseason plan for Buckeyes (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day to Allow Brian Hartline to Call Plays During Spring, Talks Quarterback Competition, Transfer Portak Additions, Plan for NIL
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes hoping to name starting quarterback by end of spring
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ryan Day says the QB battle between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord will be a ‘heck of a competition’
I feel like he’s been reading my articles over the past 14 months:
Ryan Day said he's looked at time management among reasons to distribute offensive playcalling duties.— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) February 1, 2023
Day said he feels he must manage his time more efficiently in the middle of the season, and said Brian Hartline has "done a great job" as wide receivers coach and on offense.
Brian Hartline WIll Call Offensive Plays During Spring Practices, but Ryan Day Won’t Make Final Decision on Delegating Duty Until After Spring
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
At least eight Buckeyes will miss Ohio State’s spring practice with injuries
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Palaie Gaoteote IV, Tyler Friday not returning to Ohio State for sixth year
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
He had to make sure he couldn’t still get fined:
"Can I say something?"— Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) February 1, 2023
"I made a lot of calls after the game"
Here is Ryan Day's full answer on the targeting call on Marvin Harrison Jr that was overturned in the Peach Bowl: pic.twitter.com/kjXMtipMOg
Ryan Day unsatisfied with officials’ explanation of no targeting call on Marvin Harrison Jr. against Georgia
Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports
In Davison Igbinosum, Ja’Had Carter, the Buckeyes got two of the top transfer portal defensive backs
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Quick Hits: Ohio State’s 10 Assistant Coaches, James Laurinaitis and Mark Pantoni Provide Offseason Updates, Look Ahead to Spring Practice
Dan Hope, Griffin Strom, Garrick Hodge, and Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Between Laurinaitis and this guy, I’m liking the more aggressive approach to coaching lately:
LaAllan Clark, a pass rush specialist who has worked with more than 50 NFL defenders, is joining Ohio State as a defensive line graduate assistant. https://t.co/MLMQbGw4zI— Eleven Warriors (@11W) February 1, 2023
Mark Pantoni Says Ohio State “May Have to Pull Out” of Recruiting National Prospects Earlier if NIL Is Driving Force in Their Recruitiments
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson releases NIL-driven Paris’ Cut jerky
Pete Nakos, On3
B1G Thoughts: Five offseason questions for Ohio State
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
James Laurinaitis can have a Brian Hartline impact on Ohio State’s linebackers
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
To portal, or not to portal? That is the question for Ohio State football.
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
No. 10 Ohio State women back on track beating Wisconsin 90-67
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
NBA talks increasing as Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh focuses on team
Adam Jardy, Land-Grant Holy Land
That will get the job done.
Have. A. Night.— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) February 2, 2023
Taylor Thierry put up a career-high 25pts! @OhioStateWBB x @B1Gwbball pic.twitter.com/JWyDALbow0
Column: Ohio State men’s basketball is breaking computers like no team ever has
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Freshman Bruce Thornton ascending to leadership role for Ohio State
Adam Jardy, Land-Grant Holy Land
This is very cool:
Special moment last night in Cameron.... pic.twitter.com/jwOplD9buW— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 1, 2023
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State wrestling completes Michigan sweep in dominating fashion
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Swimming and Diving: Zenick, Eden Claim B1G Weekly Swimming Awards
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
What could go wrong?
Kirk on staff: “I anticipate no changes on our staff moving forward.”— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) February 1, 2023
