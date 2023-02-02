Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 2, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Key Takeaways as Ryan Day dials up offseason plan for Buckeyes (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day to Allow Brian Hartline to Call Plays During Spring, Talks Quarterback Competition, Transfer Portak Additions, Plan for NIL

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes hoping to name starting quarterback by end of spring

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ryan Day says the QB battle between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord will be a ‘heck of a competition’

I feel like he’s been reading my articles over the past 14 months:

Ryan Day said he's looked at time management among reasons to distribute offensive playcalling duties.



Day said he feels he must manage his time more efficiently in the middle of the season, and said Brian Hartline has "done a great job" as wide receivers coach and on offense. — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) February 1, 2023

Brian Hartline WIll Call Offensive Plays During Spring Practices, but Ryan Day Won’t Make Final Decision on Delegating Duty Until After Spring

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

At least eight Buckeyes will miss Ohio State’s spring practice with injuries

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Palaie Gaoteote IV, Tyler Friday not returning to Ohio State for sixth year

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

He had to make sure he couldn’t still get fined:

"Can I say something?"



"I made a lot of calls after the game"



Here is Ryan Day's full answer on the targeting call on Marvin Harrison Jr that was overturned in the Peach Bowl: pic.twitter.com/kjXMtipMOg — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) February 1, 2023

Ryan Day unsatisfied with officials’ explanation of no targeting call on Marvin Harrison Jr. against Georgia

Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports

In Davison Igbinosum, Ja’Had Carter, the Buckeyes got two of the top transfer portal defensive backs

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Quick Hits: Ohio State’s 10 Assistant Coaches, James Laurinaitis and Mark Pantoni Provide Offseason Updates, Look Ahead to Spring Practice

Dan Hope, Griffin Strom, Garrick Hodge, and Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Between Laurinaitis and this guy, I’m liking the more aggressive approach to coaching lately:

LaAllan Clark, a pass rush specialist who has worked with more than 50 NFL defenders, is joining Ohio State as a defensive line graduate assistant. https://t.co/MLMQbGw4zI — Eleven Warriors (@11W) February 1, 2023

Mark Pantoni Says Ohio State “May Have to Pull Out” of Recruiting National Prospects Earlier if NIL Is Driving Force in Their Recruitiments

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson releases NIL-driven Paris’ Cut jerky

Pete Nakos, On3

B1G Thoughts: Five offseason questions for Ohio State

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

James Laurinaitis can have a Brian Hartline impact on Ohio State’s linebackers

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

To portal, or not to portal? That is the question for Ohio State football.

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

No. 10 Ohio State women back on track beating Wisconsin 90-67

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

NBA talks increasing as Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh focuses on team

Adam Jardy, Land-Grant Holy Land

That will get the job done.

Column: Ohio State men’s basketball is breaking computers like no team ever has

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Freshman Bruce Thornton ascending to leadership role for Ohio State

Adam Jardy, Land-Grant Holy Land

This is very cool:

Special moment last night in Cameron.... pic.twitter.com/jwOplD9buW — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 1, 2023

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State wrestling completes Michigan sweep in dominating fashion

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Swimming and Diving: Zenick, Eden Claim B1G Weekly Swimming Awards

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

What could go wrong?