I-70 Football Podcast: ‘22 Season Recap — Tier 4 B1G Teams

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

After a week off, we are back with our final 2022 season recap. We talk through the dregs of the Big Ten, focusing on the five teams that did not make bowl games. Many of these teams are in different places in their program.

Indiana and Northwestern should enter the season with coaches on the hot seat. Pat Fitzgerald is a Northwestern legend, and it’s unlikely he’ll be fired despite going 1-11, but Tom Allen will need to improve after going 4-8 in 2022.

Nebraska fired Scott Frost mid-season and struggled to find an identity or consistency on either side of the ball as the defense took a significant step back from 2021. Despite transfers at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, the offense was boom or bust all season. Of all the teams in this tier, their season is the most forgivable.

Michigan State and Rutgers entered 2022 with third-year head coaches coming off promising seasons. The Spartans finished the season 11-2, and while Rutgers couldn’t reach that level, they entered the last game of the season 5-6 with a chance to make a bowl game. Despite a loss, they still played in the postseason as the country’s best 5-7 team.

In 2022 they both took a step back. Rutgers had one of the worst offenses in the country, playing three quarterbacks, while Michigan State couldn’t rebound from the loss of Kenneth Walker III.

All five teams struggled in 2022 for various reasons. It was not a fun season, but they’ll enter 2023 with a fresh slate.

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216