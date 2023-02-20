Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 20, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Ohio State football will open season vs. defensive coordinator who spent last year inside Buckeyes
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Setting realistic spring expectations for Buckeyes transfer additions (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Big Ten football schedule roundtable: The rivalry votes are in (paywall)
The Athletic College Football Staff
The addition of James Laurinaitis is already off to a great start on the recruiting trail
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
Larry Johnson, Ohio State must adapt approach in new recruiting era (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Film Room: Breaking down Ohio State QB Kyle McCord’s 2021 snaps (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Key takeaways as Brian Hartline balances new role with leading receivers (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Three questions about the 2023 Ohio State wide receivers
Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Julian Fleming among 247Sports’ list of former highly-rated recruits we still believe in
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Edey proves why he’s the National Player of the Year as Purdue runs over Ohio State, 82-55
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State: Effort didn’t match final result in blowout loss at Purdue
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State’s focus the rest of 2022-23 has to be on the freshmen and the future
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Purdue broke the Ohio State mens’ basketball team in January
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
No. 13 Ohio State women at No. 12 Michigan: Game preview and prediction
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State looks to regain momentum against Michigan
Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State women’s swimming wins 4th straight Big Ten championship
Frank DiRenna, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Wins First WCHA Regular Season Title With 3-1 Win Over Wisconsin
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10/9 Buckeyes Down No. 4 Wolverines in Faceoff on the Lake
Ohio State Athletics
Buckeye baseball starts off season with impressive win
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
