Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 20, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ohio State football will open season vs. defensive coordinator who spent last year inside Buckeyes

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Setting realistic spring expectations for Buckeyes transfer additions (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Big Ten football schedule roundtable: The rivalry votes are in (paywall)

The Athletic College Football Staff

The addition of James Laurinaitis is already off to a great start on the recruiting trail

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Larry Johnson, Ohio State must adapt approach in new recruiting era (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Film Room: Breaking down Ohio State QB Kyle McCord’s 2021 snaps (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Key takeaways as Brian Hartline balances new role with leading receivers (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Three questions about the 2023 Ohio State wide receivers

Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Julian Fleming among 247Sports’ list of former highly-rated recruits we still believe in

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Edey proves why he’s the National Player of the Year as Purdue runs over Ohio State, 82-55

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State: Effort didn’t match final result in blowout loss at Purdue

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s focus the rest of 2022-23 has to be on the freshmen and the future

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Purdue broke the Ohio State mens’ basketball team in January

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

No. 13 Ohio State women at No. 12 Michigan: Game preview and prediction

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State looks to regain momentum against Michigan

Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State women’s swimming wins 4th straight Big Ten championship

Frank DiRenna, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Wins First WCHA Regular Season Title With 3-1 Win Over Wisconsin

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10/9 Buckeyes Down No. 4 Wolverines in Faceoff on the Lake

Ohio State Athletics

Buckeye baseball starts off season with impressive win

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

And now for something completely different...

I said what I said: