Ohio State set to host trio of Ohio prospects

Ohio State and the college football recruiting world are nearing the end of the dead period. The Ohio State coaching staff has been unable to visit or host recruits this month, but the Buckeyes have still found a way to dominate the recruiting headlines.

This held true on Monday, as we learned the Buckeyes will soon be playing host to a trio of Ohio prospects, and a blue-chip 2026 wide receiver has an Ohio State sticker on his helmet.

Trio of Ohio prospects to visit this spring

Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff have placed an importance on securing commitments from the best prospects in Ohio since Day began his tenure in Columbus. This ideal has grown even stronger as of late with the introduction of NIL and the evolution of the transfer portal.

On multiple occasions, Day and other members of the Ohio State football coaching staff have stated that they want to recruit kids who want to play at Ohio State. They have also confirmed this ideal directly correlates to increasing efforts on recruiting prospects from their own backyard.

With this in mind, Ohio State is gearing up for spring practices, once recruits are again allowed to visit with interested schools. We recently learned that a spring camp the week of March 9 will focus multiple in-state talents, with three more recently adding their names to the list in Jai’mier Scott, Javier Etheridge and Javon Hammonds.

I will be back at Th Ohio State University march 9th ️!! @N_Murph pic.twitter.com/wdkh76vsER — Javon “JJ” Hammonds jr (@hammonds_javon) February 18, 2023

Scott and Etheridge are teammates at Mt Healthy with Scott, and both are currently listed as an athlete. Neither have received scholarship offers from the Buckeyes, but Scott is a member of the 2025 class and will likely need to wait until later in the year before he will receive one. Etheridge on the other hand, will look to soon receive an offer, especially if one is not offered following the camp.

Hammonds will be making the trip on his own as he attends Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio. Hammonds is listed as a three-star defensive end and holds double-digit offers. Ohio State has not yet offered the blue-chip prospect, but he is the most-likely to land an offer of the trio following the spring practice next month.

Ohio State makes top 10 for four-star WR

It is no secret that Ohio State, led by Brian Hartline, has dominated at wide receiver recruiting. The Buckeyes have easily had the best hauls at the position for the past few years, including commitments from the top-rated WR in the class on multiple occasions.

The Buckeyes once again have a commitment from the No. 1 WR in the 2024 class in Jeremiah Smith. However, the Buckeyes will also look to bring in more prospects at the position than just Smith. The team learned late Monday evening that another commitment at the position could soon be on its way.

2024 four-star WR Demello Jones announced his top 10 schools last night and Ohio State made the cut.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 WR Demello Jones is down to Schools!



The 6’1 180 WR from Swainsboro, GA holds 25+ offers.



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/3YCwmlJ7Wr pic.twitter.com/LmTzsVcP1c — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 20, 2023

Alongside Ohio State, Jones also included North Carolina, Georgia, Miami, Vanderbilt, Alabam, Tennessee, Kentucky, Notre Dame and South Carolina in his top schools.

Jones received an official scholarship offer from the Buckeyes on January 19th of this year and while this was just over a month ago, the offer meant a lot to him. Enough to have the Buckeyes in his top schools moving forward.

Jones has not yet made a visit to Ohio State but he is planning for one soon. With the dead period soon being lifted, expect him to start scheduling visits and expect Ohio State to be one of them.

Jones is the No. 23 ATH in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 194 overall prospect. He is also the No. 28 recruit out of Georgia.