Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 21, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

OSU’s Ryan Day on NIL, transfer portal and desire for new facility (paywall)

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Assessing Year 1 of Jim Knowles’ defense and the focus for Year 2 (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State’s Second-Year Defensive Linemen Could Play Significant Roles in 2023 Rotation

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Most impactful transfers for Ohio State football in the Transfer Portal era

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: What are you most looking forward to from spring practice?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

The Ohio State Spring Game got weird a decade ago

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

No. 16 Ohio State women beat No. 12 Michigan 74-61, secure double-bye in Big Ten Tournament

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Basketball: McMahon Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann talks Purdue, Zed Key and more on radio

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Zed Key, family have decision ‘in terms of what’s the next direction to go in’ with shoulder injury

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

We’ll talk about this later: Celebrity games and ‘Space Jam’

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: Bizal, Maltais Garner Final WCHA Player of the Week Awards

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This was the best thing to happen to me in weeks: