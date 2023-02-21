Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 21, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
OSU’s Ryan Day on NIL, transfer portal and desire for new facility (paywall)
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Assessing Year 1 of Jim Knowles’ defense and the focus for Year 2 (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State’s Second-Year Defensive Linemen Could Play Significant Roles in 2023 Rotation
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Most impactful transfers for Ohio State football in the Transfer Portal era
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: What are you most looking forward to from spring practice?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
The Ohio State Spring Game got weird a decade ago
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
No. 16 Ohio State women beat No. 12 Michigan 74-61, secure double-bye in Big Ten Tournament
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Basketball: McMahon Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann talks Purdue, Zed Key and more on radio
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Zed Key, family have decision ‘in terms of what’s the next direction to go in’ with shoulder injury
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
We’ll talk about this later: Celebrity games and ‘Space Jam’
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Ice Hockey: Bizal, Maltais Garner Final WCHA Player of the Week Awards
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This was the best thing to happen to me in weeks:
Here’s what they did on last night’s episode for reference. Absolutely brilliant, and thank you for being game for that, Chyler! pic.twitter.com/M9k0Vu860H— Matt Tamanini (@BWWMatt) February 20, 2023
