LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ohio State’s McGuff and Harris talk following rivalry win over Michigan

The Ohio State women’s basketball team looked like their early season selves on Monday in a trip to the Michigan Wolverines. In the 74-61 Buckeyes rivalry win, Ohio State clinched a top-four spot and a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, and showed that they can compete and win against ranked Big Ten teams.

Following the victory, head coach Kevin McGuff and guard Rikki Harris spoke to the media at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Coach McGuff applauded Harris’ 23-point night, leading Ohio State in the win. Also, the adjustments the team had to make early in the first quarter, the effectiveness of the full court press and how Taylor Mikesell and Cotie McMahon made their presence known for moments of the game.

Harris follows the coach and talks about her impressive night, how she came into college as a scorer and is now getting back to that with more patient shooting and a surprise reaction to hear that Ohio State’s win put them into the third round of the Big Ten Tournament automatically.

That and more in the first of two final regular season games of the 22-23 NCAA season.

