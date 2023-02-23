Bucketheads Podcast: Zed Key’s surgery, Michigan State’s emotional win, Big Ten pileup, more

‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

During episode 67 of Bucketheads, the guys discuss Zed Key’s injury status, as the junior big man will now have season-ending shoulder surgery. They discuss some of the misguided hate Key gets from a small sub-section of the Ohio State fanbase, and how his being compromised contributed to the Buckeyes’ season snowballing out of control.

They also talked about the ongoing situation at the University of Alabama, after news broke this week that star freshman Brandon Miller was present when a teammate fatally shot a young woman in Tuscaloosa.

Other topics that were hit include Michigan State’s emotional win over Indiana this week following a tragedy on their campus, which Ohio State players could transfer at the end of the season, and the ending of our favorite college basketball podcast, “Titus and Tate.”

