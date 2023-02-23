Multiple 2025 in-state prospects share visit plans to see the Buckeyes this spring

Spring football practice is coming quickly, and with that comes the opportunity for the Buckeyes to not only develop the current roster, but also improve the future team with the recruiting efforts. Playing host to top targets both nationally and in Ohio, Ryan Day and his crew are going to make sure that the few short weeks are used wisely.

Spring recruiting tends to go pretty well for the coaching staff, and Wednesday proved that several prospects are excited to get to Columbus.

Starting off in Ohio State’s backyard, the Pickerington schools have been great to the Buckeyes over the years. Producing several players that have ended up staying close to home for their college careers, nearby schools developing that amount of talent are always a built-in advantage. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, there looks to be more players coming through the in-state programs that are very fond of Ohio State.

Making the short trek to Columbus in the near future, 2025 receiver prospect Preston Bowman announced via Twitter that he’d be on campus at the end of March. A 6-foot, 190 pound athlete, Bowman is not currently ranked in the 247Sports Composite, but does have two offers to his name right now thanks to Miami (Ohio) and Kentucky.

There’s arguably not a position right now doing better in Columbus than the receiver spot, so surely Brian Hartline is going to have his pick once again nationally. But if Bowman continues to turn heads, Ohio State may take a closer look when considering to offer. At any rate, having him on campus next month is another way to continue building a relationship between the two parties as he hopes to further see his recruitment build up.

Keeping within the Ohio border, a pair of teammates also shared on social media yesterday they too would soon be on campus to see the Buckeyes. Starting with edge rusher Justin Hill, the Cincinnati Winton Woods product will be in town on March 23. A 6-foot-4, 215 pound athlete, Hill is already an impressively sized player, but only being a high school sophomore, the potential for him is pretty exciting if you’re any college program taking interest this early on.

Unranked right now on his 247Sports profile, his double-digit offers will likely increase his stock when the time comes for an update. Programs such as Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Pitt, West Virginia, and a host of others have already entered the mix, but a visit to see Ohio State may just change that list in a good way.

The Buckeyes make it clear every year they want to keep their best in-state players at home, and with the school’s biggest rival already offering Hill, Ohio State may just pull the trigger sooner rather than later. His March visit could be the perfect time.

Not to be forgotten, the fellow Winton Woods teammate to join Hill on the March 23 visit is offensive tackle prospect Raphael Greene. Like the aforementioned Hill, Greene is another class of 2025 athlete that is already an incredible size. At 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Ohio State certainly has to like the fact that the state continues to produce some monstrous sized linemen that can play at the highest level.

Also unranked on his 247Sports profile, this is another candidate to see his stock continue to rise. Having nearly 10 offers to his name already, schools such as Kentucky, Pitt, Purdue, West Virginia, and others are some of the bigger offers but surely Ohio State would cause a domino effect should they also join the party.

The ensuing visit should get the ball rolling in terms of mutual interest, but one thing that has to be true is his size and potential. March is going to be a busy time for the coaching staff, but that’s a great problem to have.