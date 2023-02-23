Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 23, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
After Luke Wypler’s surprising early departure, Ohio State has ‘to be able to adapt’ to find new center
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State needs the most out of Omari Abor, young DEs this spring (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
2023 NFL Draft: Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba explains why he is the best WR
Sam Marsdale, 247Sports
Why Dallan Hayden is in spotlight for Buckeyes this spring (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Tony Alford Believes TreVeyon Henderson’s Confidence Will Come Back Once Healthy and Says Sophomore Season “Bothered Him Greatly”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Despite urgency, Buckeyes might not need to hit spring QB deadline (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Finding a center remains the biggest question for Ohio State’s O-line (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Kyle McCord Entering Spring with Same Mindset as Previous Years Despite Raised Stakes
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s second-year players ready to take the next step in 2023 - defense
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Buckeyes lose Zed Key for remainder of season with shoulder injury
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
What absence of Zed Key means for Buckeyes the rest of the way (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ohio State women’s basketball returning to form at the right time
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Early season provided signs Ohio State would struggle
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh projected as No. 17 overall pick in NBA Draft by The Athletic
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Ohio State Tied for 1st After Day 1 at Big Tens
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State wrestling ends regular season with win over No. 4 Cornell, shifts focus to Big Ten Championships
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: Ohio State is the lacrosse team to beat
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State women’s hockey excited about approved plans for ice rink
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Tennis: Trotter Earns B1G Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week, Again
Ohio State Athletics
