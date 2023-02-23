Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 23, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

After Luke Wypler’s surprising early departure, Ohio State has ‘to be able to adapt’ to find new center

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State needs the most out of Omari Abor, young DEs this spring (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

2023 NFL Draft: Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba explains why he is the best WR

Sam Marsdale, 247Sports

Why Dallan Hayden is in spotlight for Buckeyes this spring (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Tony Alford Believes TreVeyon Henderson’s Confidence Will Come Back Once Healthy and Says Sophomore Season “Bothered Him Greatly”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Despite urgency, Buckeyes might not need to hit spring QB deadline (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Finding a center remains the biggest question for Ohio State’s O-line (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Kyle McCord Entering Spring with Same Mindset as Previous Years Despite Raised Stakes

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s second-year players ready to take the next step in 2023 - defense

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes lose Zed Key for remainder of season with shoulder injury

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

What absence of Zed Key means for Buckeyes the rest of the way (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State women’s basketball returning to form at the right time

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Early season provided signs Ohio State would struggle

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh projected as No. 17 overall pick in NBA Draft by The Athletic

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Ohio State Tied for 1st After Day 1 at Big Tens

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State wrestling ends regular season with win over No. 4 Cornell, shifts focus to Big Ten Championships

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: Ohio State is the lacrosse team to beat

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s hockey excited about approved plans for ice rink

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Tennis: Trotter Earns B1G Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week, Again

Ohio State Athletics

