Which teams have worse odds to make the men’s Final Four than Ohio State?

I think I speak for all Ohio State fans when I say that we have experienced a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad seven weeks as the men’s basketball Buckeyes have gone 1 and 13 and are just looking to get through the season without enduring too much more pain. But, believe it or not, Vegas bookmakers still have OSU on the board to potentially make it to the Final Four... yes, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four.

Now, to be clear, there are 358 teams that play NCAA Division I men’s basketball, and DraftKings SportsBook is currently only giving Final Four odds to 86 teams, and the Buckeyes are one of them. In fact, there are actually 17 teams on the board with worse odds than Chris Holtmann’s squad.

As of publishing time, Ohio State line is at +6000, meaning that if you bet $100 on the Buckeyes to make the Final Four and somehow hell freezes over and that happens, you would profit $6,000. While you might be tempted by that insane opportunity, for that to happen, the Bucks would need to win five-straight games in the Big Ten Tournament, and then four in the Big Dance. That would mean that OSU would need to win nine-consecutive games — currently, they have only won 11 games out of the 27 games this season.

And while that is a pretty significant longshot for the Buckeyes, when it comes to Final Four odds, they are tied with perennial basketball powers (to varying degrees) Wake Forest, Villanova, Syracuse, VCU, Wisconsin, and Cincinnati.

I personally would not bet on any of those teams to make it to the national semifinals, but I would never tell another person what to do with their money. But, if the 60-to-1 odds aren’t exciting enough for you, there are actually some big-name teams with worse odds to make the Final Four than Ohio State.

No matter which team you root for in the Apple Cup, you can get your team at +8000 odds currently, or if you are a regular listener to our men’s basketball podcast “Bucketheads,” you could always put some money down on Saint Johns at that number as well.

But, if you want to get really degenerately wild, can I interest you in some +10000 odds? If so, what do you think about the college football national champion Georgia Bulldogs? What about Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Drake... oh, I’m sorry the Drake University Bulldogs?

How about this one? Would you put $100 on Buckeye fans’ most hated mid-major Oral Roberts? I mean, if you are bitter at how things have gone this season for Ohio State, what better way to spite the program than by winning $10,000 when the Mouth Bob Golden Eagles make the Final Four?

While all of these odds are... exotic, if you want to put some money down on some bets that aren't essentially flushing money down the toilet, head over to the DraftKings SportsBook and check out all the odds.

