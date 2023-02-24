Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 24, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Justin Frye is ‘excited’ to fill Ohio State’s offensive line holes with ‘the hungriest’ group on the roster
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Examining impact of key Buckeyes who will miss spring practice (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Is Marvin Harrison Jr. already Ohio State football’s best receiver of the Ryan Day era?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Keenan Baily Says Ohio State Has Options to Play Fullback but Buckeyes Will Cater Tight End Usage to Players’ Strengths
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Who will emerge behind Cade Stover? Ohio State’s tight end breakdown (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
On the Hardwood
Penn State edges past Ohio State in back-and-forth battle 75-71
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Four Storylines: No. 16 Ohio State women battle No. 7 Maryland on Friday
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State women’s hockey focuses on postseason run
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Wrestling: BTN Presents Coverage of 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Place Five on All-WCHA Teams
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State Begins WCHA Tournament Against No. 8 Bemidji State in Quarterfinals
Michaela Belkin, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
I’ve played this about 1,000 times:
