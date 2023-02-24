Buckeyes offer four-star running back committed elsewhere, rising 2025 offensive tackle

Buckeyes offer 2024 running back committed to Florida

As it’s been mentioned several times before, the running back position is of major need in the 2024 class. Without a player at the spot signed in 2023 and what could be leaving the current roster after this upcoming season, Tony Alford knows this current cycle is a massive one when it comes to recruiting success. Alford has every ability to land the top backs as seen before, but it seems to be all or nothing these last couple of classes, and in 2024 it has to be all.

The likely candidates such as in-state product Jordan Marshall have already presented themselves, but on Thursday the Buckeyes were active on the recruiting front again when it comes to the running back spot by offering another 2024 target, showing it’s still up in the air for who becomes part of this class. One is a must and two commitments seem to be the desire here, so Alford has his work cut out for him. Fortunately, there’s time to sort it out.

Taking to Twitter to share the latest news in his recruitment, Florida native Chauncey Bowens is the latest running back to see Ohio State interest. A 5-foot-11, 220 pound bruiser, Bowens is currently the No. 291 player nationally and the 23rd best player at his position per the 247Sports Composite grades. A four-star, Bowens also holds over 30 offers to his name and from some of the premier schools in the country like Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, and more. Clearly, he’s got all of the talent to be the real deal at the next level.

What makes this offer interesting however is knowing Bowens is currently committed to Florida and has been for sometime now. Committing to the Gators last September, Bowens has been a key member of his class, and is of course a priority to keep being that he’s an in-state product for one, but also of course thanks to his ability.

Ohio State isn’t scared to go head-to-head with anyone and if they feel a player is worth the time, they’ll spend it. This is the latest name that should be watched over the next couple of months, but if Alford can get him on campus, that will really tell you the chances the Buckeyes have of flipping his pledge.

2025 offensive tackle gets Buckeye offer

Running backs are great to talk about, but they wouldn’t get very far without the guys in front blocking. On Thursday, the Buckeyes stayed active on the trail when they not only offered the aforementioned Bowens, but also another offensive tackle prospect in the 2025 class. Sharing via his Twitter account yesterday evening, the next lineman Justin Frye is going after is Georgia native, Brayden Jacobs.

A 6-foot-4, 265 pound high school sophomore, Jacobs comes from a strong pedigree as his father, Brandon Jacobs, played not only college football, but also in the NFL most notably with the New York Giants during their Super Bowl runs.

Unranked as of now on his 247Sports profile, his over 20 offers to his name speak highly enough of his talent. Programs like Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, and several more are already in the fold, but Ohio State being the next in line shows Frye’s desire to continue shooting his shot at landing the top national players in addition to his own region.

Now at the prep power Buford High School, Jacobs will only continue to see his stock rise as this is one of the finer programs not only in Georgia, but all of the southeast considering how many elite players come from that school, but also with the schedule they play. The Buckeyes are no stranger to recruiting this area and have had success in the past. This offer to Brayden looks like that trend of keeping an eye on Buford is going to continue.