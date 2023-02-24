Buck Off Podcast: Notre Dame is broke, Alabama is a fourth option school, other national stories

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to get into everything other than Ohio State on this episode. We obviously circle everything back to the Buckeyes though on our national show.

We start the episode with the biggest conversation topic across recruiting message boards with NIL. The conversation starts with our expectations surrounding NIL in the future, and a big reason the crazy collectives might have a glass ceiling placed by programs around the country.

Then our attention turns towards the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and their offseason failures. We get into the failures that have occurred since Brian Kelly, losing Tommy Rees making them a stepping stone job, and them not paying for the offensive coordinator Marcus Freeman wanted. This one is for our Irish fan friends who don’t take football as seriously as the big-time programs.

After that, we get into what’s going on in the Southeastern Conference. Florida has lost three assistants in as many days. With Florida the talking point, Anthony Richardson has us back to hating NFL Draft “experts.” That’s not a real job, but the offensive coordinator job at Alabama is. So we ask how they ended up with Tommy Rees.

We get into some light conversations about Apple pitching their broadcasting bid to the Pac-12 and why this actually might hurt them in the long run. After that, the show moves into the potential rule changes to the clock to help speed up games.

To close out the show, we predict our two teams most likely to disappoint this fall and the two teams who might exceed expectations.

