LGHL Uncut Podcast: Micah Shrewsberry, Chris Holtmann discuss Penn State’s big win over Ohio State

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Following a back-and-forth, entertaining game in Columbus that saw Penn State ultimately prevail 75-71, we spoke with Chris Holtmann, Micah Shrewsberry, Bruce Thornton, and Brice Sensabaugh. The players led off, with Sensabaugh discussing the task of guarding Jalen Pickett and Thornton saying that the work “isn’t for nothing” and that even if wins aren’t coming, he feels like they are better now than they were.

Shrewsberry, like almost every coach before him who has handed Ohio State a loss recently, took time to talk about Holtmann’s coaching ability and defend his peer. He said to “get that nonsense out of my face” with the “nonsense” assumedly being the calls to fire Holtmann after a disastrous season.

Finally, Ohio State’s head coach discussed the task of guarding Pickett as well. He said that, although the Buckeyes operated well on offense, empty possessions in the most crucial spots prevented them from pulling ahead.

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com