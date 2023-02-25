LGHL Uncut Podcast: Coach McGuff and Mikesell discuss disappointing defeat to Maryland

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On the final day of the regular season, the Ohio State women’s basketball team looked like the team they were going into the 2023 calendar. Instead of a lopsided double-digit loss to a Big Ten team for the fifth time this season, the Buckeyes played to the last second against the No. 7 Terrapins, ultimately falling 76-74.

After the defeat, head coach Kevin McGuff and guard Taylor Mikesell spoke to the media. Breaking down the game, coach McGuff talked about the game going down to the visitors making one more play than the Buckeyes. Also, if free throw shooting was anywhere close to average it would’ve been a different story.

McGuff also shares what he said to the team following the loss and what Mikesell means to the program in her short time in it, with Friday also being senior night for the graduate senior.

Then, Mikesell addresses the competitive response to the loss, and not taking moral victory in losing by a single possession. Also, the guard talks about what’s different now than earlier this month when the Buckeyes were playing poorly and losing to top teams in the conference and what it meant to finish her career with Ohio State.

Next up for the Buckeyes is the Big Ten Tournament, starting Friday in the third round.

