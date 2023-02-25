Game Gallery: No. 16 Ohio State women’s narrow defeat to No. 7 Maryland

Friday night, the Ohio State women’s basketball team faced one the toughest teams in the conference and arguably the nation over the past two weeks. The No. 7 Maryland Terrapins entered Columbus fresh off a 28-point win over the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes.

Considering how Ohio State lost to the three teams (Indiana, Iowa, and Maryland) in front of them in the Big Ten standings, another lopsided defeat would be no surprise. Instead, the Buckeyes and Terrapins swapped leads six times, with it coming down to the final shot going in a fraction of a second too late for the Scarlet & Gray, losing 76-74.

Take a look at some of the action from the game, including senior night honors.

Grid View



















































































Connect with Ben Cole:

Instagram: @BenColeImaging

Twitter: @BenColeImaging

Website: www.bencoleimaging.com